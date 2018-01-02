The Sun News
Home / Education Review / Teachers under pressure over ICT challenges

Teachers under pressure over ICT challenges

— 2nd January 2018

By Bianca Iboma

Pupils and workers of Dee Best Legacy Schools recently celebrated the school’s 10th anniversary.

The institute also used the occasion to evaluate its past activities while looking forward to how to consolidate on the gains of the past, especially with respect to qualitative education deploying Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
Speaking during the occasion, the Zonal Education Officer, Ota Zonal Office Mrs. Moriamo Oloko who was represented by Mrs. Olayinka Yusuf presented a paper “on the strategies for running a successful school in the 21st century” said school proprietors should simplify the complexity in their schools.
“Good schools are driven by teachers, principals and heads of school that are passionate about making a difference to the lives of the children in their care. However, the challenges of 21st Century global and technological advances have placed school leaders and teachers under more pressure than ever before.
“The world and our schools are complexity rich and this can create inaction because of overload. We should focus on skills and integrating them into our mission, curriculum, policies and procedures. It is so much easier to focus on just these few; communication, including digital literacy, creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.
Oloko said educators should adopt an entrepreneurial mindset, curriculum design, developing teachers’ profiles and recruitment, purchasing resources, marketing, creating reputation, product quality, customer relations, public relations, community collaborations and connections, professional development for teachers, all these areas have enormous entrepreneurial opportunities to be explored by schools to empower teachers and students to grow.
Oloko added that “school leaders should set goals and values build the school to align with your personal values and then model your values and the school’s values to all in your community. Make a personal commitment to be honest with yourself and your team at all times. Be transparent.”
The Director of Education, Mr. Jerome Ogodo said the ultimate goal of the school is to produce well-rounded students with good academic and moral foundation to drive the socio-political and economic landscape of Nigeria and the African continent.
Ogodo said that 10 years is not a long time when compared to other schools but, God has been faithful to them that is why they were able to make achievements in a short while.

He said that the school has ensured high academic and moral standard, pledging to sustain the schools’ tradition of exemplary performance in all fields of human endeavours.
While the proprietress, Mrs. Esther Ogodo expressed gratitude to God for this achievement, she stated that the students come together everyday to learn whenever the school is in session. And each time they are in school, wearing the school uniform, they see themselves as one with the common goal of acquiring good education.

