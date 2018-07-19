Teachers give Edo govt. 30-day ultimatum to meet demands

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has given the state government a 30-day ultimatum to implement financial benefits of 2013, 2014 and 2015 promotions to primary school teachers.

The teachers are also demanding implementation of N25,000 minimum wage increases for primary school teachers since May, 2016 and payment of 2016/2017 leave transport grant arrears to some primary school teachers.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting, held earlier in the month, the teachers called on members of the Union to remain calm and await for further directives from the leadership.

‎The communiqué signed by Pius Osikhena Okhueleigbe and Monday Itua, state chairman and acting secretary respectively, said if the government failed to positively address the issues raised, an enlarged/extra-ordinary meeting of SWEC would be convened to take further actions as may be deemed appropriate.

Other demands of the teachers were, the implementation of the already approved extended new nomenclatures for primary school teachers in the state, provision of subventions to public primary and secondary schools in the state since year 2012, release of 2016/2017 promotions for public primary and secondary school teachers and inadequate teaching personnel in public primary and secondary schools in Edo state which has rendered teaching and learning ineffective in schools.

‎The union, however, commended the state government for the prompt payment of teachers’ monthly salaries, payment of leave transport grant at point of entry, release of promotions up to your 2015, restoration of annual incremental credits, payment of substantial amount as arrears of retired teachers’ pensions and investment in the upgrade of primary education through Edo Best programme.