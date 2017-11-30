The Sun News
Teachers endorse Wike for second term

Teachers endorse Wike for second term

— 30th November 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Teachers in Rivers State have unanimously endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second  term.
The teachers said they are satisfied with his achievements in the education sector.
Speaking on behalf of Rivers teachers, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Chairman of the state wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUJ), Nkpogone Lucky, said in 2019, teachers will massively vote Wike.
He said: “Teachers have endorsed you for re-election. We are not politicians but we shall deliver our votes en masse for you. In 2019, we want to see you continue as governor of Rivers state. We want you to continue your good works for the state.”
Lucky commended the governor on regular payment of teachers’ salaries and placement of the welfare of teachers on priority list.
The Rivers NUT chairman urged the governor to ensure payment of some teachers omitted from the salary spreadsheet for February/March 2016. He further urged the governor to approve implementation of approved verified promotion for teachers.
The teachers assured Wike of their continued support for his administration, as it continues  to reposition the education sector.
“We commend the governor for closing down illegal schools in the state.  These illegal schools have negative impact on our education,” he said.
In his response, Wike assured the NUT that his administration will continue to invest in massive development of infrastructure in the education sector and also, disclosed that his administration will introduce incentives and allowances for teachers in rural areas.
The governor assured that some teachers omitted from the salary spreadsheet for February and March 2016 will be addressed.
He added that promotion for teachers that has been verified will be handled by the administration.
Wike called for a review of the revenue sharing formula “to create the right environment for state governments to meet their financial obligations.”
He wondered why the Federal Government will negotiate wage increase with workers, without the involvement of states.
Meanwhile, Wike has declared that the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel, remains a duly recognised first class traditional ruler in the state.
Wike said nobody has the authority to depose a first class traditional ruler without the approval of the Rivers State Government.
Speaking during a solidarity visit by the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Bob-Manuel and Abonnema Council of Chiefs at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike regretted that “security agencies have allowed themselves to be used by some persons to illegally intervene in chieftaincy affairs.”
“Nobody has deposed you (Amayanabo of Abonnema).
“It is only the state government that has the power to depose a First Class traditional ruler and we have no intention to depose the Amayanabo of Abonnema.
“Our security agencies have gone so low that they are now involved in everything, including chieftaincy affairs.
“Soon, they will involve themselves in husband and wife issues. Can they carry an Emir like that? Can they carry an Oba like that? We pray they withdraw from such illegal activity.”

 

