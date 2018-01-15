TCN applauds Enugu govt over Nsukka 30MVA powerline

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commended Enugu State Government for its support in securing the right-of-way for the completion of the power project being handled by the company in the university town of Nsukka.

Since 2006, the important power line project has been stalled owing to disputes between the TCN and host communities over right of way. When completed, the project would boost electricity supply to millions of residents in Enugu North Senatorial District of the state.

As work commenced at the station, 12 years after it was abandoned, residents of some rural communities in Igbo-Eze North council area of the state celebrated effective commencement of electricity supply to facilities installed by Governor Ifeanyi Uguwanyi, in his aggressive rural electrification projects across the state.

TCN’s Assistant General Manager, Transmission, Enugu Sub-station, Bakare Kazim, who spoke to newsmen, said Governor Ugwuanyi-led administration has set the pace in helping to resolve the issue of transmission access line acquisition which almost stalled the progress of work at the 30MVA injection sub-station in Nsukka. He called on other state governments to emulate this exemplary leadership.

While briefing newsmen at the transmission station in Nsukka, Kazim said: “This 30 MVA injection sub-station has been completed since 2006, but for the problem of litigation and inaccessibility of the powerline, it was not possible to hook up the station. Consequently, our MD/CEO, Mr. Mohammed Gur, made a move and contacted Enugu State Government and they had a wonderful discussion, and he was able to convince the government to help secure the right-of-way and access issue.

Meanwhile, the South East Concerned Groups (SECG), has confirmed Governor Ugwuanyi as best South East Governor of the year 2017.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Ifeanyi Eze, and the President, Dr. Chuks Onuegbu, it stated that since provision in infrastructure is the yardstick to measure performance, Governor Ugwuanyi and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State are the most outstanding performing governors of the South East in 2017.

The group, who had always promised to lend strong support to selfless service and good stewardship of the zone by those appointed into elective offices, said Enugu had been transformed in the last three years.

It said Ugwuanyi has provided democracy dividends, such as good roads, healthcare services, agriculture and education. It praised Ugwuanyi’s Youth Empowerment, via skill acquisition, rural development and said the payment of workers and pensioners 13 months salary owed by the previous government put the governor in the annals of history as caring, meek and passionate.

He added that the plant is able to give 24 mega watts of power which would augment the 12 mega watts coming from the obsolete 66KVA voltage level from Oji River which according to him, has been phased out in the entire nation, assuring that upon completion, it would enhance power generation in Nsukka and environs.He however warned those acquiring property close to TCN line to desist forthwith to avoid litigation problems.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the state’s Rural Electrification Board, Simon Atigwe, an engineer, said the state government decided to wade into the matter to resolve the issue of the right-of-way so as to give succour to the residents who need the service of the facility.

When asked whether the owners of the houses and economic trees where the transmission line passed were compensated, Mr. Atigwe said “Individually, they have gotten what I feel should be fair to them but the state government has promised to assist them to ensure that what is due to them is given to them. Though the Federal Government pays the compensation, there are areas that were not involved in the job originally which the state gvernment has accepted to pay.”

The residents of the area, Echeji Hillary, and Amarachi Fabian expressed their happiness over the power project as that would translate to an end to the epileptic power supply which has marred social and economic undertakings in the area.

Reports from the rural communities had it that in the past few days, it has been celebration in Olido and some neighbouring communities in Igbo-Eze North local government area as electric power supply came on live, a development they had waited for in anxiety since the facilities were installed by the state government awaiting switch-on by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company.

They commended Governor for keeping his promise of opening up the rural areas of the state to catalyze even development of the state. End.