TB Joshua calls on Nigerians to show love, pray for the nation, as he turns 54

General Overseer of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has called on Nigerians to pray for the nation and rededicate their lives to God while showing love to one another.

Joshua made the call during the weekend in commemoration of his 54th birthday.

According to him, he enjoined everyone of the members present all over the world to pray for their nations.

“It is time to rededicate ourselves and our lives to God.

“I urge you today to be the defender of the less privileged. Show love to one another.

“When you give, you can never lack. Our greatness depends on how we give,” he said.

The general oversea said that every of his members should go out on his birthday to help the needy and the poor, adding that it would be a good birthday for him if such love was shown.

“Go to motherless babies homes, hospitals, prisons, the needy to help them and show love.

“Make sure you help one person or more and put a smile on their faces, if anyone needs your help, please show it,” he said.

According to the man of God, true love always searches for whom to help whenever and wherever it is in a position to do so.

In the last three years, the man of God has received both national and international recognitions for his exemplary service to mankind.

He was recently ranked amongst the most famous prophets in the history of mankind.

Joshua’s ministry is arguably the most visited Christian ministry in the whole of Africa and has continued to attract scintillating reviews from the international media.

Thousands of visitors from across the world have continued to throng the Ikotun-Egbe based ministry in search of spiritual succor.

Through his ministry, millions of lives, nations and destinies have been changed across the world.

Joshua was born in June 12, 1963, in a village of Arigidi in Akoko, Ondo state, Nigeria.