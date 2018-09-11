– The Sun News
CITN

Tax returns without CITN Seal, Stamp void by January

11th September 2018

From next January, all tax returns without the stamp and seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) prepared and submitted to FIRS on behalf of tax payers will no longer be accepted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This was disclosed by Mr. Adefisayo Awogbade, the registrar and Chief Executive of CITN in a statement made available to the press.

According to him, “the CITN is the only Institute statutorily empowered to regulate tax practice and Administration in Nigeria and in tandem with the Act establishing the CITN Act, CAP C10, Vol. 2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, it is mandatory for professionals filing tax returns on behalf of their clients to affix the CITN stamp and seal in all returns submitted to the FIRS.

“The CITN requires all its members to take necessary steps to be in good standing with the Institute by obtaining their stamps and affixing same thereto on tax returns from the effective date of January 2, 2019.

“Other professionals who are yet to obtain the practicing licence of the Institute should do so without further delay.

Provided however that taxpayers who do not need the service of Tax Practitioners and who decide to file their tax returns directly would not be under obligation to comply with affixing of CITN stamp and seal on their tax returns filed with FIRS.

