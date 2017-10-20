The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - Tax Holiday: NIMASA heads to Appeal Court
20th October 2017 - Johannesburg Stock Exchange suspends trading in Oando’s shares
20th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Vote Obiano without violence, APGA tells electorate
20th October 2017 - Anambra: The past, present and Tony Nwoye
20th October 2017 - NFF approves N6.3bn budget for 2018
20th October 2017 - AITEO’s FIFA invitation excites Pinnick
20th October 2017 - Eagles stars meet Buhari at D-8 Summit
20th October 2017 - GIVE US WORLD CUP TEAM
20th October 2017 - Nigeria’s long search for real leaders
20th October 2017 - Muhammadu Buhari and birth of far right in Nigeria
Home / Business / Tax Holiday: NIMASA heads to Appeal Court

Tax Holiday: NIMASA heads to Appeal Court

— 20th October 2017

By Isaac Anumihe

Nigerian Maritime Administarion and Safety Agency (NIMASA), yesterday fulfilled its commitment to head for the appeal court in  a judgement against it at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

In   his judgment, Honourable  Justice M.B. Idris, held that Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) was not liable to pay taxes and dues to NIMASA, and that all such payments already made by NLNG to NIMASA should be refunded to NLNG forthwith.

Idris further held that NIMASA was wrong in blockading the Bonny Channel for the purpose of enforcing the payments against NLNG.

But NIMASA had insisted that NLNG should pay the dues citing  “Section 2 (1) of NIMASA Act  which empowers it to collect dues and taxes from NLNG. The agency, had therefore blocked the Bonny Channels of NLNG thus preventing NLNG from doing its business.

On the strength of the judgement, NLNG had written to NIMASA demanding the payments of $315,598,823.29 debt made under protest to the agency since 2013.

But NIMASA had vowed to proceed to the Appeal Court. So, in a statement, yesterday, NIMASA said it has filed an  appeal for stay of execution of the judgment and to restrain NLNG, pending the determination of the appeal. The statement said that the appeal  was filed even before receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgment 14 days after the judgment was delivered in line with legal provisions. “This proactive step of the agency was taken to forestall any negative action, yet the NLNG ignored this court action and commenced a media trial.

In the grounds of Appeal by NIMASA’s legal team, the Agency complained that the learned trial Judge erred when in breach of NIMASA’s constitutional and fundamental right to fair hearing refused to consider and pronounce on its arguments, on the issues for determination and its counter claim filed in opposition to the amended originating summons.

“It also complained  that the learned trial Judge erred in law in entertaining and granting the reliefs contained in NLNG’s amended originating summons wrongly used to commence the proceedings without converting it to a writ of summons, ordering pleadings and calling on the parties to lead oral evidence to prove their cases since their affidavits were irreconcilliably in conflict.

The Legal team noted that the above grounds led to the error of the court which occasioned miscarriage of justice to NIMASA” the statement, said.

According to the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside: “We feel there is an orchestrated publicity campaign to wrongly sway public opinion on the judgment. We therefore wish to reiterate that all levies and dues NIMASA collects are in line with the Act setting up the Agency which is later in time to the NLNG Act, which makes the payment of NIMASA’s statutory levies enforceable on all NLNG vessels”.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tax Holiday: NIMASA heads to Appeal Court

— 20th October 2017

By Isaac Anumihe Nigerian Maritime Administarion and Safety Agency (NIMASA), yesterday fulfilled its commitment to head for the appeal court in  a judgement against it at the Federal High Court, Lagos. In   his judgment, Honourable  Justice M.B. Idris, held that Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) was not liable to pay taxes and dues to NIMASA,…

  • Johannesburg Stock Exchange suspends trading in Oando’s shares

    — 20th October 2017

    By Isaac Anumihe Twenty-four hours after the Securities and Exchange  Commission (SEC) technically suspended trading in the shares of Oando Plc, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) yesterday followed suit by freezing trading on the security, thus worsening the firm’s problem. The suspension was communicated  to SEC through a correspondence between the JSE and  the Nigerian Stock…

  • Anambra guber : Vote Obiano without violence, APGA tells electorate

    — 20th October 2017

    By Zika Bobby The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has called on the people to vote en masse for Governor Willie Obiano and shun violence in whatever guise. APGA chieftain and member, Willie Obiano Re-election Committee, Obi Ochije said the party has vowed to ensure Obiano’s return by taking the campaign to…

  • FG moves to name looters

    — 20th October 2017

    Buhari orders Information, Justice ministries, EFCC, ICPC to compile list By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Godwin Tsa, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all relevant agencies to compile documents on names of all looters and make the list public. The directive is in compliance with an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which…

  • Paris Club refund: Senate moves to probe Buhari

    — 20th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Barring any last minute change, the Senate will next week commence an inquiry into how Paris Club refunds and other bailout funds doled out to governors by President Muhammadu Buhari were approved. Senator Samuel Anyanwu from Imo State, in a motion of national importance, yesterday, queried the legality of the funds…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share