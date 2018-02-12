The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun
12th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
12th February 2018 - Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy
12th February 2018 - NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations
12th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
12th February 2018 - Air Peace burglary report unproven –NCAA
12th February 2018 - Lekki Deep Seaport: NPA paid only $23m out of $110m equity  share
12th February 2018 - Banana peels Nigeria’s surviving airlines must avoid
12th February 2018 - How fuel subsidy hurts economy
12th February 2018 - Nigeria’s unemployment bug: Time bomb waiting to explode
Home / Business / Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

— 12th February 2018

…Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension 

Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels. 

Consequently, many of them who have defaulted in their tax obligations and fear losing their properties to the UK government, have inundated the Federal Ministry of Finance’s Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) hotlines with calls, causing the lines to crash last Friday.

Top government sources told Daily Sun on Sunday that many rich Nigerians, including a governor, with properties and businesses stashed overseas have appealed to the Federal Government to extend the March 31 deadline of VAIDS to give them more time to regularise their taxes. 

The source said: “The unprecedented level of calls was not unconnected with the new UK regulation regarding to Unexplained Wealth Order (UWOs). The confidential hotlines were provided to enable the booking of appointments. But it had received massive calls and frantic requests from taxpayers in the last 72 hours, asking for extension of time to complete their VAIDS declaration forms.

“Because of UK’s new law, the Federal Government has the data of Nigerians with properties and their tax status. The data is already in the possession of the VAIDS office in the Federal Ministry of Finance which revealed that many UK property owners have underpaid their taxes to Nigeria before transferring funds overseas to buy property.

“Concerted efforts are ongoing to restore the hotlines following the crash on Friday. Most of the calls received are from high net worth individuals, including company executives, bankers and even a governor. All seem to be in panic mode over the prospect of losing their investments,” said a source at the VAIDS office.

He revealed that some of the apprehensive Nigerian property investors in UK stormed the Federal Ministry of Finance last Friday without appointments, requesting to see the Minister and also the Head of the VAIDS office.

“Most of the enquiries were about seeking assurance from the Nigerian government that the VAIDs programme can protect them from potential asset, forfeiture to the UK government. Others requested to know if their names had appeared on the lists from overseas,” the source added. 

Recall that the UK government had last week introduced a new law that requires foreign owners of properties in the country to explain the sources of their funds or risk forfeiting them to the government under UWOs.  

According to the new law, UWOs can be obtained for any property or combination of properties valued at just £50,000 (about N25 million) or more, for which the owner is unable to explain legal source of funds. 

The UWO law, coupled with the revelation that many foreign governments are automatically sharing bank and property information with Nigeria, has resulted in an upsurge in enquiries about the VAIDS programme. 

VAIDS allows Nigerian taxpayers to restate their income and assets without limit and this could potentially allow those who own property that cannot be explained by their previously declared income to regularise by declaring and paying the correct taxes.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

— 12th February 2018

…Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

  • NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations

    — 12th February 2018

    By Omodele Adigun The N1 billion credit facility from the Nigeria Export Import (NEXIM) Bank and others from six Nigerian banks as well as the $80 million raised from international market helped to finance the expansion project of Beloxxi Industry Limited commissioned last Thursday in Agbara, Ogun State. According to its Managing Director, Obi Ezeude,…

  • NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts

    — 12th February 2018

    Zika Bobby The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has reiterated its support to the Federal Government’s efforts at re-branding Nigeria, describing its 2018 annual marketing conference, billed for Abuja, February 15, as one of such efforts aimed at using marketing to project the image of the country. Briefing newsmen in Lagos on the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share