The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Tax evaders risk 5-year jail term from March 31 –FG
2nd March 2018 - Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC
2nd March 2018 - Enelamah warns board members against interference in agencies’ activities
2nd March 2018 - Fuel crisis: OPS wants FG to hands off fuel pricing
2nd March 2018 - Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari
2nd March 2018 - Jacob Naomi 08154178105
2nd March 2018 - NFIU: Senate, House positions delay bill
2nd March 2018 - How your thoughts affect your life
2nd March 2018 - APC crisis and Tinubu’s mission impossible
2nd March 2018 - Dapchi abduction and the blame game
Home / Business / Tax evaders risk 5-year jail term from March 31 –FG

Tax evaders risk 5-year jail term from March 31 –FG

— 2nd March 2018

…Promises to name, shame defaulters

Isaac AnumiheSola Ojo, Kaduna

 Federal Government yesterday gave  tax evaders till March 31, 2018  to  declare their income and pay appropriate taxes under the  Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) window or be  prosecuted and jailed for  five years..

Giving the warning during the official launch of the scheme in Kaduna, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said that while the Federal Government was making sure to improve service delivery, citizens must play their part of accurate tax payments for their  properties.

According to her, available data showed that only low income earners and mostly civil servants whose taxes are deducted at source are complying while some business tycoons who earn more pay little or nothing.

“The government is not stigmatising or accusing anybody, but will not tolerate it any further, hence Nigerians are encouraged to take advantage of the window now or face prosecution at the expiration by the end of this month” she stressed.

The Minister  recalled that VAIDS was launched on  June 29, 2017, by the then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to help many Nigerians whose tax status are not up-to-date, doubtful or lagging, to standardise their positions.

The scheme,  she said,  is reflective of the Federal Government’s desire to bring many more eligible tax payers into the tax net and encourage them with incentives of confidentiality as well as waiver of the interests and penalties, those who had knowingly or otherwise under-declared or never declared previously earned incomes and acquired assets.

“The scheme also offers tax defaulters the option of spreading payment of outstanding liabilities over a maximum period of three years as may be agreed with the relevant tax authority.

“For tax evaders that fail to key into the VAIDS window by  March 31, 2018, they will be liable for interest on overdue tax balances, forfeiture of assets as well as imprisonment of up to five years” she stated.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman,  Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS),  Mr Tunde Fowler, and the Accountant General of the Federation,  Alhaji  Ahmad Idris, in their separate speeches said, the concept of VAIDS was to rekindle the very essence of collection of taxes for development. They both posited that expected development cannot come from nothing but through the commitment of resources which mostly must come through tax payments by citizens.

This was just as the FIRS boss appealed to the consciousness of Nigerians to be mindful of moral responsibility by giving what is due to government by way of tax payments which will be judiciously utilised to provide dividends of democracy.

For his part, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, promised to provide all relevant information through the Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS) to all the tax authorities in the country.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tax evaders risk 5-year jail term from March 31 –FG

— 2nd March 2018

…Promises to name, shame defaulters Isaac Anumihe; Sola Ojo, Kaduna  Federal Government yesterday gave  tax evaders till March 31, 2018  to  declare their income and pay appropriate taxes under the  Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) window or be  prosecuted and jailed for  five years.. Giving the warning during the official launch of the scheme…

  • Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC

    — 2nd March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), has appraised the interaction between the nation’s electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and their consumers, declaring that arbitrary billing and group disconnection of electricity consumers without consideration for those paying their bills constitutes a gross abuse of consumer rights. The Director General of the Council, Babatunde Irukera, said…

  • Enelamah warns board members against interference in agencies’ activities

    — 2nd March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja  Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has advised board members in the agencies and organisations under the Ministry to leave the day to day running of the organisations to the management of the parastatals. The Minister who made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of governing boards of parastatals…

  • Fuel crisis: OPS wants FG to hands off fuel pricing

    — 2nd March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola The Organised Private Sector (OPS) yesterday, said the Federal Government should hands off the regulation of pump prices of fuel but instead allow market forces to determine it to reduce people’s suffering. The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), at a briefing in Lagos on some national issues, said that even when government determined fuel…

  • Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari

    — 2nd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said the  successful implementation of his administration’s economic agendas is the reason the number of foreign private investments is rising in the country. He said this at a meeting with a Qatari business delegation led by the former Emir, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the State House,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share