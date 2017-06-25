The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Tax defaulters risk jail, asset forfeiture — FG
25th June 2017 - Punctuality, a tool for success
25th June 2017 - Ausbeth Ajagu’s daughter graduates with distinction in Canada
25th June 2017 - Yetunde Ogbemudia smiles again
25th June 2017 - Ageless beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu steps out
25th June 2017 - Chief Tony Ezenna takes the lead
25th June 2017 - Where is Helen Inegbeniki?
25th June 2017 - Princess Ronke Ademiluyi now Moremi Ajasoro Heritage Ambassador
25th June 2017 - i’m my own role model – Evelyn Obahor, Broadcaster, Businesswoman 
25th June 2017 - What is your tyre pressure? (2)
Home / Cover / National / Tax defaulters risk jail, asset forfeiture — FG

Tax defaulters risk jail, asset forfeiture — FG

— 25th June 2017

… As Osinbajo unveils reforms Thursday

From Uche Usim, Abuja

TAX defaulters in the country risk at least five years jail and asset forfeiture, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, disclosed yesterday. 

  Her warning is coming even as the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Thursday, June 29, launch the Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), a new tax reform programme of the Federal Government aimed at increasing tax awareness and compliance. 

  The new initiative will grant tax payers a grace period to regularise their tax status without penalty.

  The Minister, in a statement in Abuja yesterday said: “Punishment for evasion is severe. All tax evaders, when identified, are subject to the full force of Nigerian and international law, including imprisonment of up to five years. There are also extra severe penalties of up to 100 per cent of the outstanding tax due, compound interest at 21 per cent per annum and forfeiture of assets. 

  “The plan to be executed jointly by federal and state governments, concentrates on the national duty of all Nigerian companies and citizens to pay their taxes wherever their income is earned, wherever they reside and no matter how rich they are,” she stated.

  Adeosun added that tax evasion leaves an unfair burden of payment on the poorest Nigerians.

  She, however, expressed joy that regulatory change was enabling easier access to information across the world for government to track taxable obligations of the citizens.

  She said: “International agreements effective 2018 make the exchange of banking information across borders automatic. Nigeria has signed agreements with a number of nations (US, UK, Canada, UAE, Switzerland, Mauritius, Panama and Bahamas) – all of whom have pledged support and cooperation to exchange information on citizens that is relevant for tax purposes.”

  The Minister revealed that tax evaders who want to avoid the full force of the law have between July 1 and December 31, 2017 to regularise their tax status in exchange for immunity from prosecution of tax offences and a tax audit, and be absolved from penalty charges and interests. 

  She further revealed that the government would recruit experts to assist in investigating and tracing assets owned by Nigerians. 

  She said the government targets at least $1 billion from this initiative, assuring that the funds would be judiciously and transparently spent. 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tax defaulters risk jail, asset forfeiture — FG

— 25th June 2017

… As Osinbajo unveils reforms Thursday From Uche Usim, Abuja TAX defaulters in the country risk at least five years jail and asset forfeiture, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, disclosed yesterday.    Her warning is coming even as the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Thursday, June 29, launch the Voluntary Asset…

Share

  • Ausbeth Ajagu’s daughter graduates with distinction in Canada

    — 25th June 2017

    Respected businessman and  brain behind AES Excellence Club, Dr. Ausbeth Ajagu and his wife, Anuli have been celebrating  and the reason is   their first child and daughter, Vanessa, is now a graduate. The fast blossoming lady who looks so much like her father recently rounded off her studies at Queens University, Kingston, Canada. She…

    Share

  • Yetunde Ogbemudia smiles again

    — 25th June 2017

    Yetunde Ogbemudia, a bona fide member of the Lagos social clique, is a woman of many admirers. Many do not know that this brain behind Nodony Fashion House is even 50 years old as she is an embodiment of beauty and youthfulness. An encounter with her some years ago resonates her peace of mind and a…

    Share

  • Ageless beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu steps out

    — 25th June 2017

    The beauty of a woman is more appreciated when she is older. As a teenager or a budding lady, she was simply pure and angelic. However, as she ages, she still has that rare privilege to flutter men’s hearts when she passes by. She is indeed a beauty. Ask the wife of the late Ikemba…

    Share

  • Chief Tony Ezenna takes the lead

    — 25th June 2017

    Many are born great while many have greatness thrust upon them, so says Shakespeare. He added that even others go as far as achieving greatness and history has it that greatness, which is achieved, is much more cherished. And so is the case of Anthony Ifeanyichukwu Ndubuisi Ezenna, who was neither born great nor with…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share