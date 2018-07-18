– The Sun News
Tax arrears: Blockage of NNDC office embarrassing, unnecessary – MD

— 18th July 2018

“It is surprising that even though we have begun paying these arrears dating back to 2013, which the current board inherited, we still have to deal with this little impasse.” – Spokesman

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has expressed dismay over the disruption of activities at its headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by officials of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS).

Speaking on behalf of NDDC’s Managing Director, Dr. Nsima Ekere, his Special Assistant on Media, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, said the commission was surprised by the development, because the commission had already begun paying the revenue service the arrears under question.

READ ALSO: NDDC calls for sustainable partnership in Niger Delta

Amu-Nnadi said: “About two weeks ago, the commission met with the tax enforcement team and started negotiations to resolve all outstanding issues. We understand there is a court order. But, it is important for us to state that the commission, as a responsible corporate organisation, had begun to attend to all obligations as agreed.

“Last week, the commission paid the first tranche. They will receive the next tranche this week. This is a sign of goodwill and commitment on the side of the commission to meet these obligations.”

Amu-Nnadi expressed dismay at the actions of the RIRS officials and noted that blocking the premises of the commission was an unnecessary embarrassment and does not match the commission’s goodwill.

“It is surprising that even though we have begun paying these arrears dating back to 2013, which the current board inherited, we still have to deal with this little impasse. Over the past two years, the current board has paid all the commission’s tax obligations when due.”

RIRS Director, Mr. Manson Endeboh, who led the enforcement team, said the tax agency sealed the gates of the NDDC headquarters for allegedly owing the Rivers State government withholding tax.

He, however, conceded that the commission had made some payments, but, it came after they approached the court for an ex parte order to seal the office.

Leave a reply

