Ingredients

• Rice

• Coconut milk

• Diced tomatoes

• Habanero peppers

• Green pepper (diced)

• Onion (diced)

• Vegetable oil

•Salt

•Black pepper

Directions

•Boil the rice in water for about 10-15 minutes and drain with a sieve.

•Heat the vegetable oil in a cooking pot.

•Add the onions and stir with black pepper for one minute.

•Add diced tomatoes, habaneros, and coconut milk with the salt and cover to cook for about 5 minutes (or when the mixture comes to a boil).

•Add the rice and stir and cover for about 7 minutes (or when the rice is almost dry).

•Add the green peppers and let simmer until the rice has absorbed all the juices.

•Garnish with diced carrot if you wish.