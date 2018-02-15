The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Taste of the humble pie
15th February 2018 - Tinubu’s tough job
15th February 2018 - Nigeria: Wired to malfunction
15th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
15th February 2018 - Save your child from measles
15th February 2018 - Why female genital cutting is bad –Otoide
15th February 2018 - Facts about banana
15th February 2018 - Foundation to train 1, 000 volunteers
15th February 2018 - NHIS: Presidency goofed –HMCAN
15th February 2018 - Artists, healthcare professionals hold fellowship
Home / Broken Tongues / Columns / Taste of the humble pie

Taste of the humble pie

— 15th February 2018

After a prolonged ride on the high horse, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have finally eaten the humble pie. It set up a committee on “True Federalism” amid the cacophonous clamour for the restructuring of the country. The move appeared forced. The party, in truth, was not interested in all the talk about restructuring. Many of its chieftains sneered at the call and, in some cases, labelled its advocates as those who lost out in the 2015 elections and are yet to come to terms with the reality of their loss.

Some others pretended not to know what restructuring was all about.

The anti-restructuring disposition of the party came as a surprise to many. Those who were familiar with what the party espoused at birth thought that restructuring would form its article of faith. The party, in its original and undiluted form, was supposed to be a conclave for progressive elements. Those who pushed it unto the public domain were mostly avenging angels of democracy. They were people who were accustomed to mounting the podium and pontificating to no end from the elevated platform. They sounded sanctimonious and acted it too. They came away as the only Nigerians who knew how to make the country work. Before they converged in the APC, a good many of them had romanced with political parties like the UPN, PRP, SDP, ACN, CPC and the like. Their attitude to politics bordered largely on the holier-than-thou. When, therefore, they congregated in the APC, they left many with the impression that Nigeria would, through the party, rediscover itself and even reinvent the wheel.

It was on the basis of the party’s purist posturing that its promoters shunned the 2014 National Conference organised by the PDP-led government of President Goodluck Jonathan. They felt that Jonathan and his crowd were not the right people to put Nigeria on a sound democratic  footing.

On the strength of what we knew about those who peopled the APC at the very beginning, it was taken for granted that the party would, if given the opportunity to govern, embrace progressive politics. It was expected that the party would bring about positive changes that would transform Nigeria’s political landscape in a manner that has never been done before. That was why the  party rode to power on the wings of populism. But it  suffered a major drawback without knowing it. The APC, after its initial saintly pretensions, was infiltrated by men and women of opposite political inclinations. In the desperate bid to wrest power from a seating government, the party threw its doors wide open for one and all. It became a free market with ideas clashing freely and some tumbling down the precipice. With that, the party got polluted. Yet, it continued to pretend that all was well with it. But its variegated colours have since begun to manifest. The first casualty was its loss of a sense of direction. There are as many persuasions as there are stalwarts  of the party and this has made it practically impossible for it to go to town with its original ideals. At the moment, the party is bereft of both ideals and ideology.

Its rainbow configuration notwithstanding, the party, on ascension to power, had its job almost cut out for it. The Jonathan conference, which it shunned had produced a report that captured the very essence of what elements in APC had been clamouring for over the years. The 2014 conference report was a radical document. It was ambitious. It proposed a new Nigeria anchored on equity, equality and justice. It mirrored all that those who called themselves progressive politicians have been asking for. Indeed, the 2014 conference report was a fitting document for an APC government. It was thought that the party would pick up the document and reshape it, where necessary, and run with it.

Surprisingly, the party shunned the document like a plague. It did not only do that, it became resentful, if not unreceptive, of any talk about giving Nigeria a new structure. Suddenly, a party whose promoters had always wanted a restructured Nigeria developed cold feet. They became apostles of the status quo. In the party, we have come  to appreciate the fact that reality is a late dawn. The party appears unsettled by the reality of governance.

For Nigerians who know the issues, APC has surprised, even embarrassed, everyone. But it would not be allowed to get away with that. And so, the rest of the people who know what the country stands to gain through restructuring would not let the issue fade away. They returned it to the front burner. APC had tried to dodge the issue or circumvent it. But the more it did that, the  more vociferous advocates of restructuring became.

Perhaps to save its face, the party decided to romance with something called True Federalism. It set up a committee on that headed by Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State. The committee has come up with a report, aspects of which border tangentially on restructuring. Like the 2014 conference report, it has called for the delisting of the 774 local governments from the Constitution. It also recommended the establishment of state police, among others. However, whereas the 2014 report recommended the creation of more states, the APC committee wants some states to merge.

We may not worry about the finer details of the el-Rufai committee’s report. What seems to matter here is that the APC has eaten the humble pie. It bowed to pressure and, therefore, gave us what looks like a document on restructuring. It is a grudging concession. That was why the committee threw up a clearly vexatious recommendation like merger of states even when it knows that this is a huge joke with temporary entertainment value. Yet, it chose to entertain us all the same. They know that it is better to give us something to argue about than to ignore us completely.

We understand the joker here. But we are not taken in by the antics. The APC intervention in this matter is intended to divert our attention. It is intended to make us believe that the party is not against restructuring; that it has, indeed, embraced restructuring by setting up a committee that has come up with a report, regardless of its content. But the fact of the matter is that the report is hanging in the air. It is not meant to be domesticated. There may not be any plan to make it real. The entire exercise might just be a ploy, an attempt to divert attention. It could also be a campaign tool. As things stand, it may be difficult to accuse the party of being against restructuring. If anyone does that, the party will quickly retort and draw attention to its report on True Federalism.

But what useful purpose will this document serve? Not any one that we know of at moment. We do not know of any scheme aimed at implementing it or making it work. It may just be allowed to gather dust, having been shelved away in one corner of the party’s secretariat. If the APC gets away with this, it would have succeeded  in leading us by the nose. It would have  succeeded in running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. The document, in its final analysis, may become our own version of what Meja Mwangi, the Kenyan novelist, calls  carcase for hounds. It may just be mere carcass in our hands.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks

— 15th February 2018

•In defiance of state anti-begging laws, alms-seekers take over Lagos roads, constituting nuisance to law-abiding residents Job Osazuwa A man who appeared to be in his early 40s ran after a yellow commercial bus, popularly known as danfo, that was in moving traffic at Anthony Bus Stop, Lagos. He showed a sense of urgency as…

  • Save your child from measles

    — 15th February 2018

    The role of vaccination, others Nkiru Odinkemelu In 2016, an easygoing Otodo-Gbame community, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, was thrown into shock over the death of 20 children, all showing the same symptoms before death. Unable to immediately fathom the cause of the deaths, initial reports attributed it to “a strange disease.” …

  • 2019: PDP’ll pay for abandoning South West -Osuntokun

    — 15th February 2018

     Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja   Mr. Akin Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview, the former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the refusal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cede its chairmanship to the south-west will hurt in the 2019 elections. Osuntokun who is currently…

  • Delta 2019: APC chieftains eyeing Okowa’s job

    — 15th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba  GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State may not have a tough battle to secure the ticket of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). But he will surely face a titanic battle in the main election against various opposition party candidates including the All Progressives Congress (APC).  While the governor has not…

  • Buhari’ll not get north’s votes -Kudla

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Satumari Kudla is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In 2015 he contested to represent Askira/Uba and Hawal Federal constituency of Borno State, but lost. In this interview, he speaks on why President Buhari won’t win the 2019 general election.  Before the 2015 election, an APC member, now a governor,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share