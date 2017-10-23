Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Task Force at the weekend demolished 2,500 illegal structures in the state. Also, the agency recovered arms, ammunition and illicit drugs in some of the illegal shanties.

Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, SP.Olayinka Egbeyemi, said three persons have been arrested in connection with the arms, ammunition and illicit drugs. He said sequel to the mandate of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on the removal of illegal structures across the state, especially the ones under high tension cables and with the directives of the acting Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, that the task force should rid the state of all criminal hideouts, the agency over the weekend embarked on demolition of criminal hideouts and illegal structures/containers in Ijaiye, Ojokoro and Bode Thomas area of Surulere.

Egbeyemi said a dane gun and wraps of illicit drugs were recovered in one of the structures.

He disclosed further that before the agency embarked on the demolition exercise, the owners and occupiers of the demolished structures and containers were served with ‘Removal Order’ notice by the government. He stated that radiation from the high tension cables posed serious danger to human health and no responsible and responsive government would put lives of her citizens at risks.

Egbeyemi stated further that the demolished illegal structures and containers constructed under the high tension cables served as criminal hideouts, describing it as eye sore as miscreants freely smoked Indian hemp while prostitution by under age boys and girls went on around the areas.

Egbeyemi confirmed further that wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other outlawed drugs such as Tramadol-200 super, Tramadol capsules RG11 and Analgin injection 500mg were recovered from a cult group, Adura Boys, who have been terrorising Powerline street and other suburbs of Ijaiye in Ojokoro.

He said that members of the notorious Adura Boys robbed innocent citizens of their money, phones and jewellery etc. He advised landlords, CDAs, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to stop allocating lands indiscriminately and collecting money from innocent citizens in order to erect illegal structures.

/structures under high tension cables as anyone caught would be arrested and charge to court.

He confirmed that three people arrested at Bode Thomas area of Surulere in connection with the recovered dane gun – Lawal, Mrs Tawa and Miss Kausara, have been transferred to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja on the directives of Edgal.