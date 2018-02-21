The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - JUST IN: Senator Omo-Agege apologises to lawmakers
21st February 2018 - Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development
21st February 2018 - Senate crisis: Omo-Agege makes U-turn, begs Saraki, colleagues
21st February 2018 - Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara
21st February 2018 - Yusuf Buhari alive – Presidency denies death rumour
21st February 2018 - Qatar, Chad restore relations, the first since blockade
21st February 2018 - Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Commonwealth high-level group
21st February 2018 - Yobe shut school after Boko Haram Monday attack
21st February 2018 - Gombe Assembly increases councils budget by 10%
21st February 2018 - BREAKING: Charly Boy, others ‘picket’ Abuja NNPC hqtrs over fuel crisis
Home / National / Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development

Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development

— 21st February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has spoken of more collaboration with the state’s Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) for the infrastructural development at the grassroots.

Governor Ishaku disclosed this, in Jalingo, the state capital, on Wednesday, during the disbursement of funds to communities across the state for various development projects.

Represented by the deputy governor Haruna Manu, Governor Ishaku noted that CSDP projects were cost effective, requiring much less to execute without compromising the quality of work done.

“Taraba State government is committed to empowering youths and women groups for self sustenance. Last week, we empowered almost five hundred persons.

“This partnership with CSDP would augment the efforts of the state in this regards to boost the industrial revelation that we are working towards bringing about in the state”.

Governor Ishaku also said that of the 20 projects that were awarded last year, 13 had already been completed and handed over while seven others are at various stages of completion.

He urged the people to ensure that the funds were used in executing the projects for which they were meant and not to be diverted I to other purposes or personal use.

Earlier, General Manager of CSDP,  Mr.  Irmiya Danjuma, said the state was among the states that have shown enough commitment to have the CSDP partnership.

Irmiya appreciate the state government for his commitment towards rural development and called for a prudent use of the funds to fast-track development in the state especially in the rural areas.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development

— 21st February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has spoken of more collaboration with the state’s Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) for the infrastructural development at the grassroots. Governor Ishaku disclosed this, in Jalingo, the state capital, on Wednesday, during the disbursement of funds to communities across the state for various development projects….

  • JUST IN: Senator Omo-Agege apologises to lawmakers

    — 21st February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty four hours after the Senate mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and 9 others over statements criticising the adoption of a report on the reordering of the election sequence, the lawmaker has apologised. Omo-Agege, who offered the apology on the floor of the…

  • Senate crisis: Omo-Agege makes U-turn, begs Saraki, colleagues

    — 21st February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty-four hours after the Senate mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and nine others over statements criticising the adoption of a report on the reordering of election sequence, the Delta State lawmaker has apologised to the Senate leadership and his colleagues. Omo-Agege who offered…

  • Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN A teacher at Government Day Secondary School Sankalawa in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State has allegedly flogged a student to death. The incident was revealed, on Wednesday by Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi. The deputy speaker, who spoke under matters of urgent public importance during the…

  • Yusuf Buhari alive – Presidency denies death rumour

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has debunked rumours claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, was dead. Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday December 26,2017 . After he was treated at CedaCrest Hospital, in Abuja, the president’s son was reportedly flown to Germany for…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share