Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has spoken of more collaboration with the state’s Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) for the infrastructural development at the grassroots.

Governor Ishaku disclosed this, in Jalingo, the state capital, on Wednesday, during the disbursement of funds to communities across the state for various development projects.

Represented by the deputy governor Haruna Manu, Governor Ishaku noted that CSDP projects were cost effective, requiring much less to execute without compromising the quality of work done.

“Taraba State government is committed to empowering youths and women groups for self sustenance. Last week, we empowered almost five hundred persons.

“This partnership with CSDP would augment the efforts of the state in this regards to boost the industrial revelation that we are working towards bringing about in the state”.

Governor Ishaku also said that of the 20 projects that were awarded last year, 13 had already been completed and handed over while seven others are at various stages of completion.

He urged the people to ensure that the funds were used in executing the projects for which they were meant and not to be diverted I to other purposes or personal use.

Earlier, General Manager of CSDP, Mr. Irmiya Danjuma, said the state was among the states that have shown enough commitment to have the CSDP partnership.

Irmiya appreciate the state government for his commitment towards rural development and called for a prudent use of the funds to fast-track development in the state especially in the rural areas.