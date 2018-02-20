The Sun News
Taraba suspends Anti-Open Grazing law

— 20th February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Government has temporarily suspended the Anti-Open Grazing law in the state to allow for some amendments as farmers and herdsmen agree to shield swords.

The decision came after three days of interactive sessions between the National Economic Council Technical sub Committee on ending herders/farmers crisis, and key stakeholders in the state.

Leader of the NEC technical sub-committee and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi  State ,who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the three-day interactive sessions, in Jalingo, commended Governor Darius Ishaku for being considerate enough to allow for a review of the law after it has been duly passed by the state Assembly.

Governor Umahi said that the committee discovered that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association had failed to appear during the public hearings organized by the state Assembly while considering the Bill and as such failed to make inputs into areas that they were aggrieved with.

Governor Umahi said all the stakeholders had unanimously agreed to support the law once some of the grey areas were addressed.

“It is our finding that the Miyetti Allah refused to appear at the public hearings organized by the state while this Bill was under consideration and so could not lay their complaints on areas that affected them negatively.

“After much deliberation, we have agreed that certain of the law should be revisited to reflect the complaints that arise from this interaction. That means despite the grace period given earlier, more grace period would still be granted during which these issues would be looked into and the pioneer ranches would be set up.

“I think it is important to acknowledge and appreciate the leadership model displayed by the governor who listened dispassionately to the issues raised by all the parties and has agreed to give room for the complaints made by some stakeholders to be factored into the law. I am sure this would mark the end of herders farmers crisis in the state”, Umahi said.

Governor Umahi noted with delight that both farmers and herders had agreed to shield their swords and  warned that the state government has right to make laws that are binding on its subjects and attempts by any individual or groups to resist the law as is passed by the state assembly and signed by the governor amounts to intolerable lawlessness.

Daily Sun recall that the state anti open grazing bill was signed into law on 24th July, 2017 but only came into partial effect on the 24th January, 2018 after a six months grace period declared by the governor.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 20th February 2018 at 7:13 pm
    Nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists cows in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Any native of this territory of the natives who think the issue is farmers/herdsmen, is ignorant fool. If you move an inch backward on your God given native land- you give the enemy rooms to annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. The Sword is the only answer- if the enemy know you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you, if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace, if you avenge the enemy’s killings on your God given native land, it is justice. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Fulani criminal terrorists fraudulently claimed a war victory over northern natives which never happened and subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control via their fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 20th February 2018 at 7:30 pm
    If you are a native of this territory of the natives, you are chief security officer of yourself on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Do not listen to any brainwashed and ignorant coward in the name of governor, king etc., who do not stand for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. You’re the the ones the enemy are attacking and killing, not the governors, kings etc., you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not the governors, kings etc., you’re the ones that will defend yourselves on your God given native land and erase the enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, not such brainwashed and ignorant coward governors, kings etc. If the enemy know you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you, if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land, get to the enemy before the enemy gets to you, march on the enemy to full conquest. God Is With Us!!!

