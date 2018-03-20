The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Taraba Police arrest 13-man robbery syndicate
20th March 2018 - Why we enacted procurement law, by Okowa
20th March 2018 - Prince Harry, Markle choose wedding cake
20th March 2018 - Imo DPR reads riot act to petrol marketers
20th March 2018 - Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili
20th March 2018 - NUC raps Nigerian varsities over alleged ineptitude
20th March 2018 - Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce
20th March 2018 - U.S.: Package bound for Austin blows up at FedEx building near San Antonio
20th March 2018 - Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban, US’s toughest
20th March 2018 - Buhari greets Germany’s Angela Merkel on re-election
Home / National / Taraba Police arrest 13-man robbery syndicate

Taraba Police arrest 13-man robbery syndicate

— 20th March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State police command, on Tuesday, paraded a 13-man armed robbery syndicate that specialises in terrorising business owners and homes within the Jalingo metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who paraded the criminals and weapons recovered from them, said that the gang was headed by Usman Bello who hails from Gombe State.

Misal disclosed that “The suspects had, on March 10th, criminally conspired and broke into a boutique where they carted away valuables.

“Investigation reveal that the gang is responsible for most of the house breaking and other criminal activities in the state where they seem to target businesses specially and also homes”.

Similarly, the PPRO disclosed that the command has arrested eighteen kidnapping suspects comprising of four gangs, who operates by calling up their victims and demanding ransoms with threat of kidnapping, should they fail to pay.

Misal also said that most of the victims had paid various sums of money amounting to over a Million Naira before they were arrested based on reliable intelligence.

Misal who disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation, advised the public to be forthcoming with information that would help security agencies rid the state of all criminal elements.

Daily Sun reports that various arms and ammunitions and charms recovered from the suspects were put on display.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba Police arrest 13-man robbery syndicate

— 20th March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba State police command, on Tuesday, paraded a 13-man armed robbery syndicate that specialises in terrorising business owners and homes within the Jalingo metropolis. The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who paraded the criminals and weapons recovered from them, said that the gang was headed by Usman Bello who…

  • Why we enacted procurement law, by Okowa

    — 20th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said the state Procurement Law was enacted in 2016 to entrench prudence in the management of state resources and gain additional value for money spent. The governor said the law was also meant to guide and assess Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), including local governments,…

  • Imo DPR reads riot act to petrol marketers

    — 20th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerrl The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Imo State has launched a special operation code-named, “Operation total enforcement” aimed at ensuring petrol is sold at the government-regulated pump prices in the state. According to the South East Zonal Operations Controller of the DPR, Mr. Peter Ijeh, who launched the operation, in Owerri,…

  • Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili

    — 20th March 2018

    NAN The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of its late member, Sen. Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday. Until his death, Wakili, 58, represented Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman, Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare. Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who moved a motion for…

  • NUC raps Nigerian varsities over alleged ineptitude

    — 20th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Universities Commission (NUC), on Tuesday, came down hard on Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions in the country, for alleged ineptitude which, it said, has been responsible for students’ academic stagnation. Aside poor academic attitude to students as reflected in their results, the Commission said it was unhappy that some…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share