Taraba Police arrest 13-man robbery syndicate

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State police command, on Tuesday, paraded a 13-man armed robbery syndicate that specialises in terrorising business owners and homes within the Jalingo metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who paraded the criminals and weapons recovered from them, said that the gang was headed by Usman Bello who hails from Gombe State.

Misal disclosed that “The suspects had, on March 10th, criminally conspired and broke into a boutique where they carted away valuables.

“Investigation reveal that the gang is responsible for most of the house breaking and other criminal activities in the state where they seem to target businesses specially and also homes”.

Similarly, the PPRO disclosed that the command has arrested eighteen kidnapping suspects comprising of four gangs, who operates by calling up their victims and demanding ransoms with threat of kidnapping, should they fail to pay.

Misal also said that most of the victims had paid various sums of money amounting to over a Million Naira before they were arrested based on reliable intelligence.

Misal who disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation, advised the public to be forthcoming with information that would help security agencies rid the state of all criminal elements.

Daily Sun reports that various arms and ammunitions and charms recovered from the suspects were put on display.