Taraba: Police foil kidnap attempt, kill five armed suspects

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Command killed five members of a notorious kidnapping and armed robbery gang in a failed kidnapping attempt.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal disclosed this in Jalingo on Saturday.

Misal said that the armed bandits had invaded the home of Alhaji Yakubu Atiku of Garba Chede to kidnap him, but that information got to the men of the Force in time to engage in a shootout with the hoodlums.

This led to the death of five, with others escaping with gun injuries.

“The operatives attached to Bali Division on 30/3/2018 engaged a group of armed men suspected to be kidnappers/armed robbers.

“The hoodlums on the said date invaded the home of Alhaji Yakubu M. Atiku of Garba Chede in an attempt to kidnap him. The report was received with swift reaction from our men which led to the exchange of fire power from both sides.

“Five members of the gang were gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds,” Misal said.

He advised residents of the area to be on alert and report anyone with suspicious injuries to the police as the wounded may want to seek medical attention soon.

Misal reiterated the resolve of the Command to rid the State of criminals and urged the public to always feel free to provide useful information to enable the men of the Force do their work more effectively.

The Command had on Friday paraded seven suspected criminals and a cache of recovered arms and ammunition from the ongoing operation to mop up illegal arms in the State.