The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - Taraba: Police foil kidnap attempt, kill five armed suspects
31st March 2018 - Delta community leader to die by hanging for murder of youth
31st March 2018 - Jigawa Poly student stabs girlfriend
31st March 2018 - Delta 2019: Uduaghan endorses Okowa for second term
31st March 2018 - 2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash
31st March 2018 - Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity
31st March 2018 - Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace
31st March 2018 - Four killed, 13 injured in Maiduguri blasts
31st March 2018 - Sierra Leone votes in delayed presidential run-off
31st March 2018 - Palestinian Gaza border protest ends in bloodbath
Home / National / Taraba: Police foil kidnap attempt, kill five armed suspects

Taraba: Police foil kidnap attempt, kill five armed suspects

— 31st March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Command killed five members of a notorious kidnapping and armed robbery gang in a failed kidnapping attempt.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal disclosed this in Jalingo on Saturday.

Misal said that the armed bandits had invaded the home of Alhaji Yakubu Atiku of Garba Chede to kidnap him, but that information got to the men of the Force in time to engage in a shootout with the hoodlums.

This led to the death of five, with others escaping with gun injuries.

“The operatives attached to Bali Division on 30/3/2018 engaged a group of armed men suspected to be kidnappers/armed robbers.

“The hoodlums on the said date invaded the home of Alhaji Yakubu M. Atiku of Garba Chede in an attempt to kidnap him. The report was received with swift reaction from our men which led to the exchange of fire power from both sides.

“Five members of the gang were gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds,” Misal said.

He advised residents of the area to be on alert and report anyone with suspicious injuries to the police as the wounded may want to seek medical attention soon.

Misal reiterated the resolve of the Command to rid the State of criminals and urged the public to always feel free to provide useful information to enable the men of the Force do their work more effectively.

The Command had on Friday paraded seven suspected criminals and a cache of recovered arms and ammunition from the ongoing operation to mop up illegal arms in the State.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba: Police foil kidnap attempt, kill five armed suspects

— 31st March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba State Police Command killed five members of a notorious kidnapping and armed robbery gang in a failed kidnapping attempt. The Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal disclosed this in Jalingo on Saturday. Misal said that the armed bandits had invaded the home of Alhaji Yakubu Atiku of Garba Chede…

  • Delta community leader to die by hanging for murder of youth

    — 31st March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Delta A community leader in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Newton Agbofobo, has been sentenced to death by hanging by the state High Court sitting in Asaba for the 2016 murder of vice chairman of the community youth association, late John Mogidi. Agbofobo was arraigned on a four count…

  • Jigawa Poly student stabs girlfriend

    — 31st March 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The hitherto quite atmosphere of Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, in Jigawa State, was disrupted when an outraged 26-year-old Tolu Joshua stabs his girlfriend, 21 year old Faiza Musa on her back in front of the female hostel of the school. The incidence which occurred since last week now was said to have…

  • Delta 2019: Uduaghan endorses Okowa for second term

    — 31st March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term, and urged political office holders to unflinchingly support the Governor to succeed. Dr. Uduaghan spoke on Saturday at Ubulu-Uku where he was chairman of the occasion at a grand reception organised for Mrs. Joan Mrakpor,…

  • APC Ondo

    2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash

    — 31st March 2018

    There appears to be no end in sight to the leadership crisis rocking the Ondo East Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a bloody clash between supporters of two rival groups in the local government. It was gathered that during the melee, two party supporters were injured at the Council’s…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share