The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities
11th March 2018 - Benue ready to receive Buhari
11th March 2018 - Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates
11th March 2018 - Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger
11th March 2018 - I will eradicate poverty when I return to power- Oni
11th March 2018 - Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh
11th March 2018 - U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Nigeria Monday
11th March 2018 - China’s parliament abolishes presidential term limits
11th March 2018 - Ex-Generals Regroup For 2019 Battle – Mohammed Abdulrahman, ACF NEC Member
11th March 2018 - Obasanjo visits Benue, describes killings as shocking, senseless
Home / National / Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities

Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities

— 11th March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Taraba Chapter, said the state government was owing its 7,902 members over N19 billion in outstanding pensions and gratuities.

The Union Chairman Hassan Abubakar, disclosed this in a communique issued in Jalingo at the end of its state executive council meeting.

Abubakar, who lamented that the state government failed to pay the state and local government pensioners’ gratuities despite receiving three trenches of Paris Club refunds from Federal Government, urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to wade into the matter to compel the state government to hasten the payment of the entitlements.

“In view of the fact that all civil servants will eventually come to rest under the umbrella of the NUP after retirement, the council is appealing to the NLC to throw its weight in support of the matter.”

He said that over 140 new local government pensioners have not been enrolled into the pension scheme, calling for their enrollment and the payment of one month arrears of local government pensioners.

He also urged the state government to implement the 33 percent pension review approved by the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission since 2014.

Abubakar lamented that the non payment of gratuities was denying the members the fruit of their labours as most of them end up dying without spending anything from their gratuities.

In reaction, the Senior Special Assistant, Media to governor Darius Ishaku, Mr. Bala Dan Abu said that the governor had paid a backlog of the pension obligation he inherited and was already putting measures in to address the issue of outstanding gratuities, despite shortfalls from federation account allocation to the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities

— 11th March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Taraba Chapter, said the state government was owing its 7,902 members over N19 billion in outstanding pensions and gratuities. The Union Chairman Hassan Abubakar, disclosed this in a communique issued in Jalingo at the end of its state executive council meeting. Abubakar, who lamented that the…

  • Benue ready to receive Buhari

    — 11th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State government has made adequate preparation to recieve, President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Monday.  The State Governor Samuel Ortom while officially announcing the visit of the President to Benue State on Monday, 12th March, 2018 stated that during the visit the President would pay a courtesy call on the…

  • Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates

    — 11th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Access Bank Plc has offered automatic employment to 51 first class graduates from the Gombe State University. Managing Director (MD) Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, made the offer while responding on behalf of three other eminent Nigerians who were also conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees of the…

  • Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger

    — 11th March 2018

    Buhari, others to attend Fred Itua, Abuja Flour Mills of Nigeria, one of the market leaders in food and agro-allied products, on Thursday announced that its biggest agricultural investment in Nigeria, The Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, valued at over N50 billion, will be commissioned on the 15th of March 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Located on the banks of…

  • I will eradicate poverty when I return to power- Oni

    — 11th March 2018

    Assures party will reign supreme Wole Balogun, Ado Eloto A leading aspirant in the July 14 gubernatorial election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has assured party faithfuls that party supremacy would decide the person to be given the nod to fly the party’s ticket. Oni spoke at Efon-Alaaye…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share