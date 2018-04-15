The Sun News
Taraba killings: Soldiers arrest suspected masterminds of Fulani killers, others 

— 15th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said soldiers on internal security operations in Taraba State have arrested two persons suspected to be the masterminds of recent attacks in that state.

The suspects, Danasebe Gasama and one Danjuma a.k.a.  American, according to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, are responsible for the killing of Fulani and locals in the area.

Chukwu, in a statement said the two were arrested in Takum following intelligence report. The statement made available to Sunday Sun, reads; “Troops on exercise AYEM AKPATUMA on 12 April, 2018 arrested two persons, Mr Danasebe Gasama and Mr Danjuma a.k.a.  American, in connection with the killings and uprising in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

“The two suspects were arrested at Takum following an intelligence that they were the coordinators of several attacks both on Fulani and the locals.

“Preliminary investigation has further identified these two individuals as key players in the killings and uprising in the two local government areas of the state.

“The general public is advised to always give useful and timely information to security agency for prompt action.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th April 2018 at 6:24 am
    Any this territory native in the enemy’s hands is a war prisoner who must be free with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides- strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. God given victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

