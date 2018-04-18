The Sun News
Taraba Killings Army WANTED men

Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted

— 18th April 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area of the state in particular and state in general.

The wanted men are Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu in a statement appealed to the people of Taraba to give useful information to the security agencies that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops arrested two alleged masterminds of the killings in the Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba, identified as Mr Danjuma and Mr Danasebe Gasama.

According to Brig. Gen. Chukwu, Danjuma, also known as American, and Gasama were arrested on Friday by troops deployed for Operation Ayem Akpatuma in a community in Takum, following a tip-off.

The army spokesman said, “Preliminary investigation has identified these two individuals as key players in the killings and uprising in the two LGAs in the state.

