– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems
28th August 2018 - Unilorin earmarks 5,000 hectares of land for commercial farming
28th August 2018 - UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values
28th August 2018 - National Youth Games: Oyo to feature 4 sports
28th August 2018 - Herdsmen/farmers clashes affecting livestock production – FG
28th August 2018 - Benue Govt. to spend N46m to rehabilitate 21 township roads – Official
28th August 2018 - Mere geographical restructuring not what Nigeria needs, says Osinbajo
28th August 2018 - Killing: Police, JNI, CAN agree to flush out criminal gangs in Kaduna
28th August 2018 - Delta @ 27: Okowa hails Deltans for support, unity
28th August 2018 - US Open: Nadal hails Ferrer on Slam retirement
Home / National / Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems
TARABA FARMERS

Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems

— 28th August 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Cassava farmers in Taraba State, on Tuesday, got over five million improved cassava stems which the state government purchased from the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and distributed to the farmers for free.

The state’s deputy governor, Haruna Manu, who flagged off the distribution, in Jalingo, said that the distribution was part of the government’s strategy to deliberately boost the agricultural sector a major income spinner both for the individual farmers and the state government.

Manu said that the current economic situation in the country and the looming food crisis has made it imperative for the government to take rather drastic measures to ensure both economic stability and food security in the state.

READ ALSO: National Youth Games: Oyo to feature 4 sports

Manu said that the state government has already set up three cassava processing plants across the state and was working hard to revive the moribund Jalingo plant to curtail wastage and provide a ready market for the farmers.

“The Taraba State Government deems it necessary to give desired attention to agriculture because it is a major source of income for majority of our people.

“As the country is geared towards alternative income sources, the state is committed to reviving agricultural sector with a view to improving the socioeconomic development of the state.

“It is equally important to note that there is a general apprehension for food crisis in the country arising from the activities of herdsmen that have displaced many farmers.

“It is therefore natural that we take advantage of the abundant potentials in the state to ensure that we give our farmers all the encouragement they need to fill the gab between starvation and abundance in our favour.

“Let me inform you that the performance of cassava farmers last year made the state government to come up with the initiative of establishing three cassava processing plants across the three senatorial districts of the state, while the existing plant in Jalingo is currently undergoing repairs.

READ ALSO: UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values

“This is aimed at creating market for the finished products and to also provide an enabling environment for healthy competition among cassava producers in the state.

“We are all aware of the many agricultural potentials of the state and we must ensure that these potentials are properly harnessed to develop our dear state,” Manu said.

The state’s commissioner of Agriculture Dr. David Ishaya in his welcome speech noted that this year’s distribution was a build up from last year and to further complement the result of last year that has placed the state as the leading cassava producing state in the region and among the leaders in the country.

Ishaya called on the farmers to “maintain the tempo so that other inputs and incentives would still come their way.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TARABA FARMERS

Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems

— 28th August 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Cassava farmers in Taraba State, on Tuesday, got over five million improved cassava stems which the state government purchased from the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and distributed to the farmers for free. The state’s deputy governor, Haruna Manu, who flagged off the distribution, in Jalingo, said that the distribution was…

  • commercial farming

    Unilorin earmarks 5,000 hectares of land for commercial farming

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The University of Ilorin, Kwara says it has earmarked 5,000 hectares from its 15, 000 hectares land mass for allocation to interested staff and students for commercial farming. Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, Vice-Chancellor of the University, made the disclosure in Ilorin on Tuesday at the official presentation of items purchased by the 1988 University set…

  • uae

    UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN As the United Arab Emirate (UAE) celebrates the second Emirati Women’s Day, its Ambassador to Nigeria, has tasked women on dedication and preservation of family values. Altaffag said on Tuesday in Abuja that women across the world possess the capacity to maintain good family values and the nation at large. The News Agency of…

  • LIVESTOCK

    Herdsmen/farmers clashes affecting livestock production – FG

    — 28th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has attributed the myriads of clashes between herdsmen and farmers to the insufficient production of livestock in the country. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Bukar Hassan, disclosed this, on Tuesday, at the training of livestock emergency guidelines and standards for experts in Abuja. Represented by the…

  • township roads

    Benue Govt. to spend N46m to rehabilitate 21 township roads – Official

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Benue State Government says it will spend N46 million to rehabilitate 21 township roads to enhance movements of persons and goods in the state. Mr Hyosange Akaagerger, Permanent Secretary and Acting Commissioner, Ministry of Works, Transport and Energy, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share