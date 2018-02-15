The Sun News
Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme

— 15th February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba Rescue Watch, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Cooperatives, on Wednesday, distributed various empowerment materials to 448 youths and women who graduated from its skills acquisition scheme.

Governor Darius Ishaku, while presenting the materials to the beneficiaries,  charged them to utilise the items to achieve self reliance.

Governor Ishaku told the beneficiaries that the programme was aimed at checking the unemployment among youth and women in the state and challenged them to continue to build on the skills acquired to enable them empower others within their various communities.

His words, “The aim of this scheme is to tackle the menace of unemployment among youth and women. I urge all of you not to sell the starter materials given to you by the government, make good use of them so that you will empower others around you. I have approved the training of the third batch made of 648 youths and women with N10,000 stipends monthly for a three month training course.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Abba Akawo, said the scheme was already creating job opportunities for hundreds of youths and women across the state.

Akawo explained that beneficiaries of the first batch in March 2017 in areas like solar energy, fashion design, computer appreciation, carpentry, among others, had employed many others in various communities across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Ali Jubrin, who was trained on solar energy, thanked the state government for the opportunity to be able to produce devices that can make life better for others.

The trainees, like the previous batch in March 2017, were given computer systems, industrial sewing machines, solar panels and other equipment to enable them start up their own businesses.

