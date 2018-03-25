Taraba CAN chair dies in motor accident

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Dr. Ben Ubeh died Sunday morning in a motor accident along Zing-Yola road.

The Taraba State Vice Chairman of CAN, Apostle John Aina, on Sunday confirmed the death to pressmen.

Aina said Ubeh died in the early hours of Sunday while on his way to Yola for an official engagement.

An eyewitness who was traveling with the CAN Chairman, Rev. Peter Gambo, who is the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), told our correspondent that the incident happened when they parked to buy some items in Zing town on their way to Yola, Adamawa State.

Gambo explained that he Gambo he had dropped to get some drugs at Zing as he was not feeling well when the accident happened.

“We parked to buy drugs and the CAN Chairman too came out and stood at the back of our vehicle (a Toyota Hilux van) we were traveling in when suddenly a truck came from behind and crushed him.

“I am still in shock over the incident, but I have come to terms with the fact that God knows best,” he said.

Gambo said the State Governor, Darius Ishaku immediately sent a delegation to Zing who helped him to evacuate the corpse to Jalingo which has since been deposited in the morgue of the State Specialist hospital.

Rev. Ubeh was elected CAN Chairman of Taraba state in 2016 and is the General Overseer of Army of God Glorious Ministries.

At the time of filling this report there was no official reaction from the family as the family was said to be holding meeting with church officials.