Taraba attacks: Death toll in Jandeikyula rises to 51
TARABA police

Taraba attacks: Death toll in Jandeikyula rises to 51

— 13th April 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

51 bodies have so far been recovered in Jandeikyula, a village on the border of Benue and Taraba states, after armed bandits invaded the village on Wednesday evening.

A resident, Aondoakura Adi, speaking with our correspondent, said that the search for bodies was ongoing and the death toll may still rise as some persons who sustained grave injuries may yet die in the hospitals or bushes where they ran to take cover.

Adi said that tensions in the area has continued to rise as the possibility of more attacks seem high.

“As at this morning, we have recovered about 51 bodies but the search is still going on. We know that the casualties would increase as some of the people may not survive from their injuries. We have taken some to the hospitals, but we cannot account for quite a number of persons who may have died in the bushes or have ran there to take cover,” said the witness.

“So far there is nothing like normalcy here. People are afraid of further attacks and are trying to escape with their lives.”

He regretted that the attack was coming at a time that Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris was in the State, and only days after the extension of Operation AYEM AKPATEMA (aka ‘Cat Race’).

 

