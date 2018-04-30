The Sun News
Taraba Assembly gets new Clerk

— 30th April 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Abel Peter Diah, on Monday, swore in Mr. Mela Orngu, as the new Clerk of the House.

This was in pursuant of letter written to the House by the Chairman, Taraba State House of Assembly Service Commission, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad.

Mela served as the Deputy Clarke of the House between Nov 2000 and Nov 2017 and was appointed Acting Clark in December 2017, following the retirement of the then Clarke.

Speaking, Hon. Diah described Mela as “an embodiment of legislative knowledge, who has exhibited integrity and self discipline”.

Mr. Mela, 57, is an alumnus of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) where he studied Political Science.

