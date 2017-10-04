Taraba Assembly constitutes c’ittee on constitutional amendment

The Taraba State House of Assembly has constituted a three-man committee to coordinate and harmonise its members’ positions on the upcoming amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly.

Its Speaker, Mr Abel Diah, who announced this during plenary on Wednesday, said that the committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Mohammadu Gwampo, has Mr Hosea Ibi and Alhaji Bashir Mohammed as members.

He said that the committee was expected to aggregate members’ views ahead of the vote on the provisions of the constitution being altered.

Diah said that the proposed amendment was very crucial to the deepening of the nation’s democracy, and urged the committee to be thorough and strive to capture the true positions of Taraba people on the issues.

He urged his colleagues to help the committee by consulting with their respective constituencies on the items slated for amendment.

“Our decisions must reflect the wishes and desires of the good people of Taraba State; we cannot compromise that,” he said.

The speaker commended his colleagues for contributing towards developing their constituencies using private resources, and lamented that legislators in Taraba had not enjoyed constituency project allowances since return of democracy in 1999.

Mr Charles Maijankai, member representing Karim-lanido Constituency, in a remark, said that the current economic recession was hitting hard on the lawmakers, making it difficult for some of them to fuel their vehicles to attend plenary.

“Things are hard; there is the need to improve the welfare of members for optimum productivity,” Maijankai said. (NAN)