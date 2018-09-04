– The Sun News
Taraba Assembly by-election: Bulkachukwa constitutes election petition tribunal

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zaninab Bulkachukwa, has constituted an election petition tribunal for the Aug.18 by-election for the Takum 1 Constituency seat in the Taraba Assembly.

Hajiya Aishatu Abubakar, the Secretary of the tribunal, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jalingo.

“Hon. Justice Bulkachukwa, in pursuance of paragraph 133 (3) (a) and (b) of the Electoral Act as amended, constituted the Taraba Assembly tribunal for the Takum 1 constituency by- election,’’ she said.

Abubakar said the deadline for the submission of petitions form the election would be midnight of Sept. 8.

She urged aggrieved parties in the election to file their petitions on or before the deadline at the Sharia Court of Appeal complex in Jalingo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Garba Ajiya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of the election.

