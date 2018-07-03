The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Taraba APC passes vote of confidence in Oshiomhole
3rd July 2018 - World Bank Earmarks $60 For Rural Roads
3rd July 2018 - JUST IN: Chaos in NASS as police teargas protesters
3rd July 2018 - Pyrates seek compensation for victims of recent Lagos tragedies
3rd July 2018 - Insecurity: CAN raises concern over 2019 elections
3rd July 2018 - Escobar’s brother fears for Colombia players 
3rd July 2018 - Cavani doubtful for France match
3rd July 2018 - Brazil sees off Mexico to reach quarters
3rd July 2018 - Abductors of Delta Speaker’s wife bag 21-yrs imprisonment
3rd July 2018 - Colombia gets Rodriguez boost
Home / Elections / National / Taraba APC passes vote of confidence in Oshiomhole
TARABA

Taraba APC passes vote of confidence in Oshiomhole

— 3rd July 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Tuesday, expressed confidence in the ability of the newly-elected national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resolve the issues in the party and  reposition it for victory in the forthcoming general elections and beyond.

Spokesman of one of the factions of the party in the state, Mr. Aaron Artimas, said this in Jalingo while reacting to the purported inauguration of the state exco by the Alhassan-led group, on Saturday.

Artimas, who described the move by the other factional group, as a desperate life-saving attempt to cling to power at all cost at the expense of the wish of the popularity of Taraba APC supporters, urged the party faithful in the state to remain calm as justice would surely prevail.

Said he, “It has become imperative that I address our teeming supporters who feel very uncomfortable with the recent development within the party in the state.

“Let me assure you all that as it stands, the party has no exco in the state.

“The purported inauguration of state exco by the Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, is nothing but a desperate life-saving attempt to hold unto power by those who organised it.

“I can only assure you that it will not hold water because the era of impunity is over. We have the National Working Committee that is set to look into matters arising from the state congresses and Taraba is one of the major cases.

“We met with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole ,recently and he assured us that our complaints would be looked into and every issue amicably resolved.

“As party loyalists, we are ready to wait on the decision of the NWC. We have absolute confidence in the leadership of the party to do justice in the overall interest of the party and the state as a whole.

“So, you don’t have to be worried. The inauguration was a sham and was not even witnessed by any member official outside the state and violates all the guidelines for the inauguration of party officials and so it can never hold”, Artimas said.

The party chieftain said that Oshiomole’s precedence left no doubt in the mind of the people that he has the capacity, the goodwill and enough experience to steer the affairs of the party in the right direction.

Artimas said that the group “Understands the desperation of the minister of women affairs, whatever her reasons might be” but advised the players to understand that “Political power is based on popular support rather than coercion and desperate manipulation”, insisting that no one can single handedly hijack the party structure for their selfish interests.

Daily Sun recalls that two sets of state excos emerged at the last state Congresses of the party when the Unity Group held a separate congress from that of the Alhassan-led group that also produced its officials.

The Alhassan group had, last Saturday, inaugurated its state executive in Jalingo.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TARABA

Taraba APC passes vote of confidence in Oshiomhole

— 3rd July 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Tuesday, expressed confidence in the ability of the newly-elected national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resolve the issues in the party and  reposition it for victory in the forthcoming general elections and beyond. Spokesman of one of the…

  • POLICE

    JUST IN: Chaos in NASS as police teargas protesters

    — 3rd July 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Armed policemen, on Tuesday, tear-gassed hundreds of protesters at the entrance of the National Assembly, who were trying to forcefully gain access into the expansive building. The premises had been barricaded, while the major gate leading to the complex has been shut. Drivers and senators have resorted to other routes to access…

  • VICTIMS

    Pyrates seek compensation for victims of recent Lagos tragedies

    — 3rd July 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Ikeja and Mainland Chapters of the National Association of Seadogs, have urged the Lagos State Government to quickly come to the aid of those who suffered losses in the recent tragedies that took place in the state. The organisation noted that on 19 and 29 June 2018 respectively, a truck conveying plywood…

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity: CAN raises concern over 2019 elections

    — 3rd July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the 17 Southern states, has raised fears that the conduct of 2019 general elections was under serious threat considering what it called the total collapse of security architecture in Nigeria. The Christian body stated this as reactions continued to trail the killing of over 100…

  • DELTA

    Abductors of Delta Speaker’s wife bag 21-yrs imprisonment

    — 3rd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Three persons have been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour by a Delta State High Court, sitting in Asaba, for the kidnap of Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, wife of the present Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwore. The convicts, Innocent Kpalajo, 35, Ejiro Omorere, 36, and Festus Okoro,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share