The Sun News
Latest
24th January 2018 - 10 hospitalised inhaling smoke from burnt dump site in Rivers
24th January 2018 - Kebbi Hisbah recovers 82 children, 21 abandoned babies
24th January 2018 - China-Nigeria trade hits $12.3 billion in 2017
24th January 2018 - Taraba Anti-Open Grazing law has come to stay – Gov. Ishaku
24th January 2018 - 2019: Ogun APC women leaders back Speaker’s guber aspiration
24th January 2018 - My government has deliver on campaign promises – Bayelsa gov.
24th January 2018 - Bayelsa govt. denies alloting lands for cattle colony
24th January 2018 - Decline in reading culture responsible for incompetent students
24th January 2018 - Warning strike: Oyo govt. threatens workers with ‘no work, no-pay’ rule
24th January 2018 - UPDATE: Atiku begins consultations with Fayose, hints about working with Ekiti gov.
Home / National / Taraba Anti-Open Grazing law has come to stay – Gov. Ishaku

Taraba Anti-Open Grazing law has come to stay – Gov. Ishaku

— 24th January 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the long anticipated date for the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Taraba State arrives, Governor Darius Ishaku has reiterated that the law has come to stay and nothing would stop its full implementation.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Bala Dan Abu exclusively to Daily Sun, Governor Ishaku stated that the law would now be implemented more gradually to make room for the herdsmen to get more used to the idea and familiar with the working of the system while the government also tries to put in place the necessary infrastructure.

The governor said the decision to now implement the law in phases was because the “government has human face and would not want to disrupt peoples way of life and businesses so suddenly”.

He said the government has organised workshops for major stakeholders in the 16 local government areas of the state that beginning from Thursday, in Jalingo, and subsequently the other areas while the training of the Special Marshall would also commence soon.

The governor who held a meeting with traditional rulers in the state, on Monday, to discuss the implementation of the law, disclosed that the government has already identified sites for the pilot ranches across the three zones of the state and work would commence for the construction of the ranches soon.

Meanwhile,  the Dandalin Makiyaya Cattle Breeders of Nigeria (DMCBN) has warned that its members would resist attempt by any government task force to arrest their animals for grazing openly.

The state chairman of the group, Alhaji Umar Bello, who gave the warning, in Jalingo, on Wednesday, said  the leadership of the association was ‘seriously concerned’ that if the law was implementation under the present circumstances, more than 70 per cent of the cattle in the state would be prone to arrest as members have not been able to ranch their cattle due to lack of infrastructure.

He said that the tendency for its members to resist arrest of their cattle by the task force set up by the governor is very high as the leadership may not be able to completely restrain its members and compel compliance with the law and this could possibly lead to chaos I the state.

Daily Sun reports that the decision of the state governor to give the law a softer take off has doused the tension and apprehension that was mounting as the date for the implementation of the law drew closer.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th January 2018 at 5:29 pm
    Reply

    Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land, do not wait for the enemy to attack, do not wait for the enemy to come back, march on the enemy to full conquest. Erase their caliphate, sultanate, emirates, palaces, sultan, emirs, cows, criminal war mercenaries, collaborators, shelters etc. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics- which secures the natives existence in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. It is Bloody Political War- it is the Sword, it is Revolution War of the natives to end fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

10 hospitalised inhaling smoke from burnt dump site in Rivers

— 24th January 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt At least 10 persons in Umueke village, Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been reportedly hospitalised after inhaling polluted smock from a dump site in the area. Daily Sun gathered from community sources that the  victims included three women, two men and five children. It was further gathered…

  • Kebbi Hisbah recovers 82 children, 21 abandoned babies

    — 24th January 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee says 82 missing children, 21 abandoned babies and 13 abducted spinsters were recovered in the state, between January and December 2017. The state Director of Hisbah committee in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Augie,  disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi, on Wednesday. Augie explained that the recovered children have been…

  • China-Nigeria trade hits $12.3 billion in 2017

    — 24th January 2018

    NAN China says its bilateral trade with Nigeria in 2017 stood at 12.3 billion dollars. Deputy Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lin Jing told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the trade figure recorded was from January to November 2017. Lin added that the figure also represented a 30 per cent increase compared to…

  • Taraba Anti-Open Grazing law has come to stay – Gov. Ishaku

    — 24th January 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo As the long anticipated date for the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Taraba State arrives, Governor Darius Ishaku has reiterated that the law has come to stay and nothing would stop its full implementation. Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Bala Dan Abu exclusively to Daily Sun,…

  • 2019: Ogun APC women leaders back Speaker’s guber aspiration

    — 24th January 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Women leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Ogun State, have declared that the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly,  Suraju Ishola Adekunbi,  remained the best gubernatorial aspirant capable of continuing with the development template of the incumbent governor, Senator  Ibikunle Amosun. The women…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share