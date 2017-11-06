Taraba anti-grazing law comes into effect January 2018 – Ishaku

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Monday said, Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill which he signed into law in July this year, will come into effect January 2018.

He made the disclosure after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, where he said the issue of security, agriculture and power were the focus of the discussion.

Taraba will be the third state to implement the anti grazing law after Ekiti (2016) and Benue (November 1, 2017) states.

While appending his signature on the bill in July, he had said the law became necessary to curtail incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

According to him, two panels set up to sensitize the farmers and the herdsmen on the benefits of the anti grazing law are already recording success.

Ishaku expressed the believe that the law is the best thing both socially and economically, adding that the law was signed in good faith.

He said, “Two panels were set up to sensitize the farmers and the herdsmen so that they both understand the benefits of the anti grazing law because I still believe for the herdsmen socially and economically, that is the best thing that will ever happen to them if we can consolidate on that. The awareness is improving each day and people are beginning to know that these laws are done in good faith and are done to secure lives and properties of the people. We are sure that there will be not much hindrance to its implementation.”

On the kind of security assistance the state requires, the governor said, “You know security is sole prerogative of Mr. President, it is his assignment. We, state governments rely on the federal government for the soldiers, the police and all the security agencies and therefore you need the presidential directives to be able to enhance the security in the states, particularly my state where some of the soldiers have been withdrawn to other areas in the country which we will need them if possible to come back so that we will feel more secure and continue to live in peace.”

Ishaku said he was also in the Presidential Villa to thank the President for approving the takeoff of Mambilla hydro-power project after over 30 years on the drawing board.

The Federal Government had in August approved the contract of the Mambilla hydro power plant at a cost of $5.792 billion.

The project consists of engineering and electro-mechanical works and on completion will produce 3,050 megawatts of electricity, nearly half of the current total national output.

“I’m also here to thank him very much indeed about the award of Mambilla hydro-power project which is one of the biggest hydro-project in Nigeria. It has stayed over 30 years on the drawing board until his administration. So that is a very big feat and I thought I should come and thank him and seek his audience when next I will come with Taraba people to thank him. Is a very good project for the country as a whole, 3.050 megawatts, for those of us who know what a megawatt is, it can do a lot in developing Nigeria.”

The governor also mention some of the successes recorded by his administration, which include increased rice production, vying into cocoa, baniseed and soya bean production as well as education.

He said, “I’m sure you are aware of our popular green house. Last year we had 16,000 in the rice farm we want to quadruple that by this year and therefore we need assistance particularly to build channels where we can distribute water. Because the dry season farming is more popular than the rainy season, they harvest rice four times more and we want to enhance that.

“We have also gone into other crops now, cocoa, beniseed and soya beans, all these we are recording huge successes in the state.

“We have also recorded huge success in education and we have moved hitherto from less than 28 percent on WAEC this year for the first time we had 67.3 percent in WAEC and as at last month when the graded the whole country we were number 8th and number one in the northern states. We have really pushed education very high and we intend to push it to an enviable height.”