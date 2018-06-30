Tanwa Newbold: ‘Why I left banking for business’

I think both. My dad artistically influenced me and my mum influenced me with the strength of work. Both joined together, drives me. I have the artistic capabilities of my dad. Dad tells me to have the strength of a woman, he tells me to create my own identity, to be strong, have a family, hold my family together, be a good wife, be a good mother and at the same time have my identity. He tells me it is good to have children or have a husband but I should do something for myself. He reminds me it is good to be a wife and mother but it’s also beautiful to have my own legacy. I brought beauty to the world as a designer and I’m very proud of it.

My background literally is in investment banking and business. But as I found my passion in interior designs and so, I took courses in interior designs. In interior design, I found out it is beautiful to take courses and also good to integrate field experiences into what you do. Once you get the field experiences, you infuse it in, you add training and school then you are good to go.