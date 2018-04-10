The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Tanko Yakasai to Buhari: Prepare for tough contest in 2109
10th April 2018 - Council targets 50,117 children for polio immunisation
10th April 2018 - Buhari’s intention to recontest’ll stall governance, says APDA
10th April 2018 - 2019: Masari lauds Buhari over decision
10th April 2018 - Lalong assures tourists of adequate security in Plateau
10th April 2018 - UNILORIN dept. seeks land for large scale farming
10th April 2018 - Aisha Buhari plans to replicate Qatar’s multi-speciality hospital in Nigeria
10th April 2018 - Gaidam approves N671m gratuity to Yobe retirees
10th April 2018 - Mechanic jailed 6 months for absconding with customer’s N30,000
10th April 2018 - Chemical attack: Syrian Army readies for foreign strikes
Home / National / Tanko Yakasai to Buhari: Prepare for tough contest in 2109
CONTEST 2019

Tanko Yakasai to Buhari: Prepare for tough contest in 2109

— 10th April 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has urged President Muhammad Buhari to get prepared for a tough race come 2019, insisting that the mood of ordinary Nigerians towards him has considerably changed from what it was in 2015.

Yakasai, a Second Republic Presidential Adviser, was reacting to President Buhari’s declaration to seek re- election in 2019

“I am not a fortune teller but I can tell you that the attitude of the ordinary Nigerian towards him has drastically changed” he stated of the outcome of his re-election bid.

He believed that the outcome would be determined by the extent  INEC, at  national and state levels, was prepared to conduct a free, fair and credible elections as well as by the quality of opponents that would be put forth by the opposition in 2019.

He observed that President Buhari declaration did not in anyway come as a surprise to himself or to many Nigerians, saying it was all there in his body language.

He  noted that his ambition was boldly inscribed in his renewal of his romance with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu adding that his daring of the national leadership of his party was also indicative of the fact that he was clearing the way to declare and contest the Presidency once again.

On the current efforts to come up with a fresh leadership for the party, Alhaji Yakasai held that President Buhari had made up his mind that things may not come as easy as he would want them to be under the leadership of Chief Oyegun, adding that  that may have informed his decision to seek a fresh leadership that would easily do his bid in build up to 2019.

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CONTEST 2019

Tanko Yakasai to Buhari: Prepare for tough contest in 2109

— 10th April 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has urged President Muhammad Buhari to get prepared for a tough race come 2019, insisting that the mood of ordinary Nigerians towards him has considerably changed from what it was in 2015. Yakasai, a Second Republic Presidential Adviser, was reacting to President Buhari’s declaration to seek re-…

  • Council targets 50,117 children for polio immunisation

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN Zango Local Government Area in Katsina State says it has targeted 50, 117 children aged between 0 and 49 months for the forthcoming Immunisation Plus Days in the area. The Acting Director of Primary Health Care of the local government, Hajiya Hafsat Ahmed, disclosed this in an interview with NAN, in Zango, on Tuesday….

  • GOVERNANCE APDA

    Buhari’s intention to recontest’ll stall governance, says APDA

    — 10th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed his intention to seek re-election come 2019, the Advanced People’s Democratic Party (APDA), said the decision would further increase the hardship biting Nigerians as elected officials would no longer focus on governance anymore but invest time and resources in the electoral process. In an exclusive…

  • DECISION Masari

    2019: Masari lauds Buhari over decision

    — 10th April 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to seek re- election in 2019. Governor Masari described the move as ‘a re-affirmation of the President’s love for Nigeria’. Masari who spoke in a statement last night by his Senior Special Adviser (Media), Abdu Labaran Malumfashi,…

  • Lalong assures tourists of adequate security in Plateau

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN Governor Solomon Lalong of Plateau State has assured local and international tourists of adequate security of lives and protections of property in the state. Governor Lalong gave the assurance at the dinner and award night organised by National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP)  on Monday in Jos, with the theme, “Security challenges and promotion…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share