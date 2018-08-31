Daily Sun gathered that the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle when he was trying to maneuver a bend in the road. The tanker rammed into the garden and burst into flames. Meanwhile, the general overseer of the affected church, Bunmi Grace, noted that the incident happened around 6am, adding that none of the victims was able to save any of their belongings.

Grace said: “When the tanker fell and fire started, the electricity transformer closeby caught fire, exploded and the fire spread the more. Before firefighters came, the thing had gone far. READ ALSO: Vigilance group arrests 3 suspected transformer vandals in Anambra “The incident will affect our service, but we must gather to worship God. What was destroyed here was over N300 million because we did not remove anything here.

“I was in the house when I received a call that my church was on fire. I got a vision of fire incident, and we organised prayers and fasting. We finished prayers yesterday, and this morning, this thing happened”.