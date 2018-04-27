Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor’s spokesman Imam Dalhatu Imam is dead. Imam aged 41, died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to sources.

His associates said he was hospitalised five days ago at Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia.

Until his death, he was the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Tambuwal. He has also served in similar capacity when the governor was a Speaker, House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

He is survived by two wives and four children. A source said he will be bury later in the day in according to Islamic rites.