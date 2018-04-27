The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead
27th April 2018 - Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 47
27th April 2018 - Peace in our time? Kim and Moon meet for historic joint Korean talks
27th April 2018 - Don’t trivialize criminal indictments against Melaye – Police to Senators
27th April 2018 - Ace comedian, Bill Cosby, convicted of sexual assault in retrial
27th April 2018 - I’ll pay N4.5m tithe –Miracle, BBNaija winner
27th April 2018 - Why I gave housemates plenty wahala –Cee-C
27th April 2018 - Success secrets of my 30 years marriage – Victor Uwaifo, musician
27th April 2018 - How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate
27th April 2018 - The Eve: Too lightweight but fun-filled
Home / National / Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead

— 27th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor’s spokesman Imam Dalhatu Imam is dead. Imam aged 41, died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to sources.

His associates said he was hospitalised five days ago at Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia.

Until his death, he was the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Tambuwal. He has also served in similar capacity when the governor was a Speaker, House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

He is survived by two wives and four children. A source said he will be bury later in the day in according to Islamic rites.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead

— 27th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sokoto State Governor’s spokesman Imam Dalhatu Imam is dead. Imam aged 41, died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to sources. His associates said he was hospitalised five days ago at Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia. Until his death, he was the Special Adviser on…

  • Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 47

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo, a legal practitioner, is dead. Oyo State speaker dies at 47. He was said to have slumped and died on Thursday evening, barely five years after the demise of his wife. Daily Sun gathered that Adeyemo, who reportedly drove himself from…

  • Senate solidarity - CRIMINAL MELAYE

    Don’t trivialize criminal indictments against Melaye – Police to Senators

    — 27th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has cautioned the senate not to “personalize or trivialize” the criminal offenses indicting Senator Dino Melaye but to allow the rule of law and justice take their course. This is as the IGP said he did not snub the invitation to appear before the Senate…

  • Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress

    — 27th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Director of Media and Publicity of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Chief Niyi Ojo and a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and  loyalist of Governor Ayo Fayose, Wale Ayeni, recently traded words over alleged thuggery witnessed during the recent ward congress to elect delegates for the…

  • Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Organised Labour has proposed a  new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000. This was the position of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday. Chairman of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share