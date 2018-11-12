DanIya, the immediate former Commissioner in Tambuwal’s administration, won the primary election of the PDP through a consensus arrangement. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The name of incumbent governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, was conspicuously missing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, displayed list of candidates for the forthcoming governorship in the state. READ ALSO: Gov, Tambuwal assign portfolios to 26 new Commissioners Tambuwal, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, was one of the aspirants who vied for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the party convention held in Port Harcourt. He came second behind former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who emerged the presidential standard bearer of the main opposition party.

Our correspondent, who visited INEC office situated along Kaduna road, Sokoto, sighted 49 names of candidates that emerged at the primaries election held last month. On the governorship list released by INEC in Sokoto included Manir DanIya (PDP) and incumbent Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, who emerged as candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) among others. However, there was speculations that the PDP had forwarded the name of Tambuwal to replace DanIya.

Recall that DanIya, the immediate former Commissioner in Tambuwal’s administration, won the primary election of the PDP through a consensus arrangement. It is believed that DanIya is only only holding the ticket in trust for Governor Tambuwal who, at the time the governorship primary election was held was a presidential aspirant. A party source confided that PDP is only waiting for appropriate time for Governor Tambuwal to emerge as its candidate. “Don’t quote me, but all necessary moves have been put in place for His Excellency, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to emerge as our party flag bearer. It will be done any moment from now,” the source said.