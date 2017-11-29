Tambuwal urges traditional leaders to foster peace, unity

The Sun News
From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged traditional rulers to use their influential status to promote good governance and strengthen the unity of the nation.

The governor said this receiving the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and his chiefs, who paid a courtesy visit to Sokoto Government House, on Wednesday.

He said as custodians of traditions, values and customs, they have what it takes to galvanise all Nigerians towards peace, stability and progress of the country.

“I have said it repeatedly that we have every reason to remain together. We are stronger as united people. We may have differences in tongue of religious creed, but we are united in the need to move our country forward. Our diversity is our source of strength,” he added.

Governor Tambuwal alo commended the Oba of Benin for the visit, adding that such visits would help in cementing the unity of the country.

The governor also advocated the sustenance of visits among traditional rulers in the country which he said will promote peaceful co-existence in the country.

He equally commended Oba Ewuare and the Benin Kingdom for their roles in promoting national unity and enriching the cultural values of Nigeria.

In his remarks, Oba Ewuare said his visit to Sokoto was to thank the Sultan for his support during his coronation ceremony last year and also to cement the warm relationship that exists between the Caliphate and the Benin Kingdom.

He also used the visit  to thank the governor for his leadership qualities of fostering unity among Nigerians.

