Tambuwal settles rift with Tambuwal

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has finally settled political rift with his one-time challenger in the gubernatorial primary election in 2014, Sen. Dahiru Tambuwal.

Dahiru Tambuwal, a lawyer was a Senator and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judicial before the 2015 general elections.

The duo contested the All Progressives Congress (PC)’s party governorship ticket that saw Aminu Tambuwal emerged the winner and subsequently declared as the governor.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Sen Dahiru challenged the outcome and twice lost at the trial and appellate courts, before he was prevailed upon not to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

The two political personalities went their separate ways in December 2014 but were seen attending a function together for the first time since then.

A source told our correspondent that community elders and religious leaders intervened to ensure that the former allies are now back on the same page politically.

“It is true they have been settled. That was why the former Senator visited the Governor’s house in Sokoto on Saturday to attend a wedding ceremony.

“In the past, he had avoided such gatherings but this time, to prove that all past differences have been settled; he came to the venue and went straight to greet the Governor. He was also offered a seat in the front row and took part in all the activities as a respected family member,” said the source which declined to be named.

Further details revealed that the senator has now accepted to join hands with Governor Tambuwal and other APC stakeholders to move Sokoto State forward.