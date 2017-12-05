The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - Tambuwal lauds Justice commissioner over conferment of SAN title
5th December 2017 - Enugu monarch nominates Femi Adesina for chieftaincy title
5th December 2017 - EU warns against recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital
5th December 2017 - PDP chair: Taraba PDP endorses Uche Secondus
5th December 2017 - Dalung sets up new Nigeria House Project Committee
5th December 2017 - $200m rural telephony equipment wasting away – Reps
5th December 2017 - 2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading
5th December 2017 - $16b Egina oil project faces uncertainty
5th December 2017 - Ogun Customs seizes contraband worth N27m
5th December 2017 - 2019: Marwa endorses Buhari for second term
Home / National / Tambuwal lauds Justice commissioner over conferment of SAN title

Tambuwal lauds Justice commissioner over conferment of SAN title

— 5th December 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has lauded his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Sulaiman Usman, over his conferment with the highest honour of legal profession in Nigeria, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

The governor described the commissioner as ‘a committed and hardworking lawyer,’ who is working to entrench fairness and speedy administration of justice in the state.

He stated this at a reception organised by the state chapter of Nigeria Bar Association in honour of the Commissioner for attainment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the legal profession.

Governor Tambuwal, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, described the commissioner as a source of pride to the state calling on up coming legal practitioners to emulate him.

Chairman of the occasion and Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Bello Abbas, expressed delight with the association for organising such reception.

He also described the event as historic and worth doing for a outstanding and intelligent legal practitioner Sulaiman Usman.

Also speaking, a notable politician and Jarman Sokoto, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, advised Usman to continue to showcase the spirit of hard work, commitment and ensure that justice is done to whoever deserves it.

Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barr. Lema Wali, said the Association decided to stage the reception in view of the celebrants starling qualities in the legal profession.

In his remarks the celebrant, Sulaiman Usman, thanked God for his admission to the inner bar and promised to deliver legal services with the highest standard of excellence.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tambuwal lauds Justice commissioner over conferment of SAN title

— 5th December 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has lauded his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Sulaiman Usman, over his conferment with the highest honour of legal profession in Nigeria, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) The governor described the commissioner as ‘a committed and hardworking lawyer,’ who is working to entrench fairness…

  • Enugu monarch nominates Femi Adesina for chieftaincy title

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has been nominated for a chieftaincy title in Enugu State. Adesina’s recognition for the award is part of the 1st Grand Ofala to mark 14 years on the throne of Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, the Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Aguneese,…

  • PDP chair: Taraba PDP endorses Uche Secondus

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Ahead of the December 9 national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Taraba State chapter of the party has endorsed Mr. Uche Secondus as the preferred candidate for the office. Chairman of the party in the tate, Mr. Victor Bala, declared the support of the state’s party delegates for…

  • $200m rural telephony equipment wasting away – Reps

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development, Oladipo Adebutu, on Tuesday, said rural telephony equipment worth $200 million are lying fallow in different parts of the country in the past 10 years, in spite of the fact that the project can generate one million direct jobs. He disclosed this…

  • 2018 Budget Passes 2nd Reading

    — 5th December 2017

    ….Timetable must be followed, Says Saraki The 8th Senate has passed the Second Reading of the 2018 Appropriation Bill. The Bill has been forwarded to the Committee on Appropriations and its various sub-committees for further consideration and budget defence by the various ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government. Speaking on the passage of…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share