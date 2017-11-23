Tambuwal explains use of Paris Club refunds

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwalbof Sokoto State, on Thursday, said that the Paris club refund given to the state by the Federal Government were expended on civil servants welfare and capita projects.

He said the decision was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive and his administration’ commitment to the judicious management of funds accrued to the State.

The governor spoke, in Sokoto, at a media chat with Journalists in the state.

He maintained that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring workers welfare, as well as, the completion of ongoing projects in the state.

His words: “All the trenches of Paris club money given by Mr. President were judiciously spent. The essence of the money was to clear workers’ salary, pension and other entitlement which we have done.

“We have also spent on capital projects, some have been completed while other still ongoing. And we assured that the ongoing ones will be completed very soon.”

When asked about his 2019 political ambition, Tambuwal restated that noted that issue of good governance, as well as, meeting the yearning of people of the state have preoccupied his mind and not politics.

” 2019 is still a very long journey. Those clamouring for political office and reelection are trying to distract the mandate holders. I don’t encourage anybody to disengage from governance to politics. We should wait until it is the appropriate time to cross the bridge.” The governor explained.

The governor also said his administration would continue to partner with both local and foreign investors by offering economic incentives in order to turnaround the socioeconomic of the state.