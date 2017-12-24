The Sun News
Tambuwal admonishes Christians at Christmas

Tambuwal admonishes Christians at Christmas

— 24th December 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has admonished all Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers and shun vices that could jeopardize efforts of government to provide conducive atmosphere for the citizens to realize their life objectives.

In a Christmas message issued, on Sunday, by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Governor Tambuwal enjoined his countrymen and women to continue to reflect on positive tenets that unite the nation and strengthen the polity.

“This period calls for introspection and continued prayers for our dear nation. We must ponder on the teachings and lessons of Christmas by exhibiting good character at all times. We should extend hands of fellowship and build blocks of unity and understanding, irrespective of our perceived differences,” the Governor said.

Governor Tambuwal alao urged Nigerians to be prayerful and supportive as leaders find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

