Tambuwa donates football kits to 23 local govts

Yakubu Obande, Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwa has donated football kits to various clubs in the 23 local government areas of the state.

The governor who is concerned about the engagements of the youths in football and other sporting activities said he deemed fit that the best way is to give them the encouragement and full supports so that they would showcase their talents. Among the kits donated includes, football boots and jerseys.

Commenting on the good gestures, the state Youths and Sports commissioner, Hon Yakubu Garba Tisise expressed satisfaction with the concern of the state governor.

“I’m very delighted with the good gesture of our able leader for giving the youths in the state supports in their chosen career and also reaching out to them in this manner. His Excellency is committed to sports development in the state.”

The occasion was well attend by members of the state House of Assembly and cream of businessmen and politicians.

The House Committee chairman on Sports, Hon Ibrahim and a notable business mogul, Alhaji Umaru Kwabo, represented the Speaker of the House.