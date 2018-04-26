The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time
26th April 2018 - UN Human Rights chief allowed to visit protest-hit Ethiopian region
26th April 2018 - California arrests ex-cop DeAngelo for serial killings 40 years after
26th April 2018 - Omo-Agege tells our story
26th April 2018 - Envoy hails Nigerians in China
26th April 2018 - Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers
26th April 2018 - APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson
26th April 2018 - Reps summon Buhari over killings
26th April 2018 - 44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks
26th April 2018 - NEMA DG: Why N2.4bn rice for IDPs’re in warehouses
Home / Columns / Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time
Candid

Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time

— 26th April 2018

Femi, if Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has any remorse, let him first apologise for his past deeds, including Odi and Zaki Biam massacres, when he held sway as the Minister of Defence under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in his first term.

Since the killings started, he, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, etc, have said nothing until now that the Jukun, his tribesmen, are being killed. And you call him a nationalist?

If not hypocrites, why did they condemn Igbo for daring to defend themselves from a carefully planned genocide only to turn around to call people to arms over the activities of a “criminal element?”

Those who profess to be Christians but collude with enemies of Christ to advance Islamic agenda have blood on their hands. They have rewarded themselves with oil blocks that yield billions of dollars every month while Nigerians are starving and dying daily.

God will judge them. They brought this evil upon this nation and it will consume all of them. According to the scriptures, blood pollutes the land and when it does the land will revolt and begin to spew its inhabitants.

Since the 1940s, the land of northern Nigeria has drunk more innocent blood than any other region. It is payback time. Check it out, no other part of Nigeria has records of disasters, deformities, diseases and deaths more than the North.

Even the desert is after them and they are running down South to occupy our ancestral homesteads in the pretext that they want to graze their cursed and disease-infested cattle.

Where were they before this time? Why did they keep silent?

– Dr. Aloysius Akaegbu, 08035046995

What moral right?

Yes, this man, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (retd), must be crucified because he has some important questions to answer. What moral right does he have, after so many issues hanging on his neck? Over two million fellow Christians are still wondering.

– IK Douglas, 08128457987

Unfortunate act

Now that Danjuma has spoken about the ugly activities of our security agencies on their partiality, it is left for them to check themselves whether the allegation is true or false and amend their ways for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

People cannot fold their hands watching the activities of Fulani herdsmen killing innocent Nigerians without security agencies taking proactive action against them. It is a very unfortunate act and we must condemn it.

– Chikam 08062887535

 Another embarrassment

It is really disappointing that, despite all the resources that various governments invested to put an end to the insurgency in the North East, the insurgents still struck and kidnapped another set of schoolgirls, this time in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Security agencies should do everything in their power to rescue the kidnapped schoolchildren. It is an embarrassment to the nation and a slap in the face of security agencies to allow such an ugly trend to happen again.

l believe in our security agencies, they will do everything to rescue the schoolchildren. All should support them, ignoring political differences.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom

 These trailers won’t go away

Your publication, An All-Trailer Lagos, on page 20, Daily Sun of Thursday, March 15, 2018, refers. And just like you quickly indicated, according to Lagosians, the orders for the trailers to leave the road were always ignored.

Now, go take a look from First Rainbow, no road until you get to Apapa Port!! 

– Comrade Ugwu I. Onah, 08033489280

 

Hell on Lagos roads

Security agencies should not allow truck drivers to block Apapa Road, Lagos, because Wharf is the treasure of this nation’s resource.

Motorists are experiencing hell on that road and something must be done to repair the road for Nigerians’ safety.

– Umukabia

 Bribe allegations

There are serious allegations law enforcement agencies manning from Coconut Bus Stop to Tin Can Island collect money from drivers of these trailers and allow them to ply ‘one-way.’ It is, in fact, an open secret, it is all over the place. Please, come to Coconut and see things for yourself.

– 08030909350

 Depot owners equally guilty

I just finished reading your article in Daily Sun on the attitude of trailer drivers on Lagos roads.

You forgot to criticise those who built fuel depots in Apapa and the locking of Apapa Port by owners after privitisation.

Please do not forget to mention the names of the depot owners. Now that the trailers are “leaving,” expect fuel scarcity.

– Adoke Sunday, Ebonyi State, 08032282615

Counting the looters

Femi, thank you for Looters, Stand up to be Counted, in Daily Sun, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Your analysis of the personalities of those that author the lists of looters is superb. Their names are liars. Why the corruption fight “no reach their side”? Their shock will be in 2019.

– Kenneth E. 08037363589

 Continued exercise

Well, it is good that the ruling party listed names of treasury looters from the past government that put Nigeria in hardship despite the kudos and knocks over the lists.

But people are saying that it is one-sided. After all, if another political party comes tomorrow, it can also list its own names of looters, if it discovers wrongdoings of looting the treasury.

Let this naming of looters be a continued exercise to expose the wrongdoings of our leaders, irrespective of political party differences. Those who feel strongly about it should just go to court and clear their names over allegations of looted national treasury meant for infrastructural development.

– Chika. 08062887535

 Kettle calling pot black

Mr. Adeoti – Looters, stand up to be counted – there is no difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The two parties are made up of desperate Nigerian politicians who are all involved in politics of “do me, I do you.”

It is neither here or there. It is a case of kettle calling the pot black. 

– Edet Essien, 08056615268

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Envoy hails Nigerians in China

— 26th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding. Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China. In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education,…

  • Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state. Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against…

  • Dickson

    APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 26th April 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State. Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.  The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo,…

  • Reps summon Buhari over killings

    — 26th April 2018

    • Threaten to shutdown National Assembly • CAN calls Christians out for protest • Presidency reacts Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Job Osazuwa and Chukwudi Nweje The House of Representatives, yesterday,  summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts being made by government to check the endless killings in Benue State and contain security challenges…

  • HERDSMEN Anyibe

    44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks

    — 26th April 2018

    …Sultan gives MACBAN ultimatum From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Linus Oota, Lafia At least, 37 persons were reportedly killed, several others injured and some still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked three council wards in Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State. Seven others were killed in a separate attack in Nasarawa State. The affected Benue villages…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share