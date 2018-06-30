Tales of Horror from Plateau: Butchered, beheaded, escapes

No Medicare for victims Alex Thomas Azzue, medical personnel from Nghar village, told his story thus: “I had a clinic in Nghar village, which was mostly affected by the attack. It was at about 11am when the whole thing started. Be- fore the incident, some Fulani herdsmen came and said something was going to happen in the community. We started imagining what was going to happen. It was a Barkin-Ladi market day but suddenly we saw them running back, saying that the village is not safe. Everybody came out from their house and we stood at the main road. Before we knew what was happening, we started hearing gunshots, everybody running away. We know the people that carried out the attack because when I was coming out of my clinic, I saw somebody that I know. He was the one who burnt my car. They started moving from house to house, killing people and burning their properties. There was no Fulani house that was burnt. They killed every human being they see, there was a nine- month-old baby that they shot and cut off his head.

“I don’t stay in the village with my family. They live in Jos because I am from Bokkos LGA. People are trying for us, people within Heipang community are the ones feeding us, the COCIN church has been so good to us; they give us food and accommodation. We don’t have medical facilities here, we don’t have drugs and the people are complaining. There are no mattresses, people sleep on bare floor. The state government has not brought anything to us except a member of the House of Assembly, representing Barkin-Ladi constituency, who came twice with relief materials. We don’t have toilets but we use the church toilet, which is inadequate considering the number of people here. We are pleading with the State and Federal governments to assist us.” Consider this from Yakubu Pam Choji: “I am from RCC, Xland in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area. What took place that day was planned. We did not have knowledge of what took place but we started hearing gunshots at about 1pm that day and everybody was very scared. Some people thought of running to another community for escape but there was no exit route because the assailants had surrounded the place with heavy gunshots booming. Some of them were holding gun, sword, machetes, axe and other dangerous weapons, which they were using to break into people’s houses to bring them out to be killed. Several people were killed as a result of that. As the killings continued, the Fulani herdsmen conspired with the Hausa to remove the villagers from their respective villages. As a result of that, a lot of people lost their lives. We lost a total of 34 people in the village, houses were burnt, cars were destroyed and it was only the Christians that were affected, the Muslims were spared. “Our rescue came through some military personnel that came on motorcycle and they started exchanging fire with the Fulani and that was how the whole place calmed down and eventually the village became quiet. It was at that time that we moved into the villages to assess the level of destruction, corpses littered the ground, many cars, houses and motorcycles were burnt. People were crying and screaming because of the destruction. Our church and the pastoral house were safe and some of our members also safe. But a Catholic Church and their pastoral house were burnt down and other structures that belong to the Christians.