– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - Tales around Ooni Ogunwusi’s marital status thicken
18th August 2018 - Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom
18th August 2018 - Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’
18th August 2018 - Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN
18th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia
18th August 2018 - BREAKING: Ex-UN scribe, Kofi Annan is dead
18th August 2018 - UN remembers victims of Baghdad, Abuja UN building bombings
18th August 2018 - Collapsed Building: FCT Minister assures adequate emergency care for victims
18th August 2018 - Raonic puts up fight but still can’t solve Djokovic at Cincinnati Open
18th August 2018 - Why I post my nude photos on social media – Gifty, ex-BBNaija housemate
Home / Features / Tales around Ooni Ogunwusi’s marital status thicken
OONI OGUNWUSI

Tales around Ooni Ogunwusi’s marital status thicken

— 18th August 2018

There’s little or no regard for a king without a queen. It appears young debonaire Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is very conscious of this axiom

Funsho Arogundade

There is a popular Yoruba adage: “Aponle osi fun oba ti ko ni olori” –– There’s little or no regard for a king without a queen. The saying emphasises that women are relevant when it comes to administration and governance in society. It appears young debonaire Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is very conscious of this axiom. However, with the disappointment of his two failed marriages, particularly his last with Queen Zynab Otiti Obanor, the monarch was said to have lost interest in marriage. But there were pressures on him to get another woman to assume the queen role which was predicated on the need to avoid any untoward situation that might rubbish the traditional institution he represents. The Ooni has remained unfazed until lately that the import of this seems to be resonating with him.

READ ALSO: Olori Wuraola Enitan Ogunwusi: My husband, first a sweet soul before anything else

However, the big question is, who becomes the royal bride? Already, the rumour mill has been turning on various women associated with the revered monarch but focus has been on pretty Temitope Adesegun, the co-convener of Hope Alive Initiative who is said to be on an exotic voyage with the monarch and that the Ooni is set to take her as his new wife. Of course, the palace has refuted the news of that impending marriage, describing it as a fairytale gone too far and an element of farce and falsehood sponsored by some unscrupulous elements.

Temitope Adesegun

Prince Jide Fadairo, CEO, House of Oduduwa Foundation and husband of Princess Folasade, Ooni’s eldest sister, said the monarch’s marriage cannot be done secretly as it involves not only the royal family, but Yoruba custom and a lot of elders. The man added that the time is not propitious for the young monarch who is immersed in the renaissance of Yoruba culture and promotion of the race’s customs and traditions globally. “That’s not on His Imperial Majesty’s mind. Marriage is not something he wants to do right away. Many names have been bandied around but I can tell you they are all false, just like this case,” he said.

But not a few are swayed by the disclaimer from the palace as they observed that no sooner after his second marriage to Queen Zynab crashed due to irreconcilable differences, Ooni seems to have rediscovered love in Tope, a single mother of one.

READ ALSO: Serial divorce: Like Ooni, like Wuraola

While the palace has stayed away from commenting on whether the Ooni and Tope are involved in any romantic liaison, insiders are insisting the two are an item. The Ooni is believed to have become so besotted with Tope that he wasted no time allowing her assumed the “duties” handled by the immediate past Queen. She now runs the Hopes Alive Initiative as co-convener, the position formerly occupied by Zaynab. The Initiative is the multi-billion naira give-back project of Ooni Ogunwusi which seeks to improve the lives of the economically and socially vulnerable in society, especially, children at orphanages. Fair-skinned Tope is said to have brought verve to the activities of the initiative and also transformed the love life of the rich, handsome monarch. However with the denials and counter-denials, all eyes are on the respected Ooni of whom many are keenly concerned about his marital status. As a foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland, living a single life is an anathema to the customs of the great race and they are eagerly looking forward to his third attempt which they hope will be permanent.

READ ALSO: Yorubaland gets set for new generalissimo
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abubakar Tsav agent of Miyetti Allah, says Gov. Ortom

— 18th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, as an ‘agent of Miyetti Allah’ sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the state’s Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law. Ortom who spoke through his…

  • Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’

    — 18th August 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, from London, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of Saturday. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President…

  • BOKO HARAM

    Boko Haram: Military hands over 23 minors to UN

    — 18th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has handed over 23 minors associated with armed group; Boko Haram in Borno State. Theatre Commander, Operation LAfiya Dole, Maj. Gen Abba Dikko while handing over the 23 children to the United Nations through UNICEF office in Maiduguri on Saturday, said the exercise was in conformity with international best practise….

  • Hajj 2018: NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia

    — 18th August 2018

    NAN The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday concluded the transportation of Nigeria’s pilgrims to this year’s Hajj with the arrival of about 190, making up 37,746 pilgrims now in Saudi Arabia. The last batch flew in to the country through a Fly Nass airline from Abuja, which conveyed five pilgrims from Kaduna…

  • BREAKING: Ex-UN scribe, Kofi Annan is dead

    — 18th August 2018

    CNN Former UN Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kofi Annan, has died at age 80, his Foundation confirmed, on Saturday. Annan, who was born in Ghana in 1938, served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006, and was the first to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff. He…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share