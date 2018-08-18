There’s little or no regard for a king without a queen. It appears young debonaire Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is very conscious of this axiom

There is a popular Yoruba adage: “Aponle osi fun oba ti ko ni olori” –– There’s little or no regard for a king without a queen. The saying emphasises that women are relevant when it comes to administration and governance in society. It appears young debonaire Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is very conscious of this axiom. However, with the disappointment of his two failed marriages, particularly his last with Queen Zynab Otiti Obanor, the monarch was said to have lost interest in marriage. But there were pressures on him to get another woman to assume the queen role which was predicated on the need to avoid any untoward situation that might rubbish the traditional institution he represents. The Ooni has remained unfazed until lately that the import of this seems to be resonating with him.

However, the big question is, who becomes the royal bride? Already, the rumour mill has been turning on various women associated with the revered monarch but focus has been on pretty Temitope Adesegun, the co-convener of Hope Alive Initiative who is said to be on an exotic voyage with the monarch and that the Ooni is set to take her as his new wife. Of course, the palace has refuted the news of that impending marriage, describing it as a fairytale gone too far and an element of farce and falsehood sponsored by some unscrupulous elements.