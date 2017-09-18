Take your Python Dance to Boko Haram, herdsmen, MASSOB tells FG

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Ralph Uwazuruike faction of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, has advised the federal government against the deployment of soldiers to the South East.

The group advised the government to rather invest their military exploits in pushing back and defeating Boko Haram and stopping the killer herdsmen that terrorize most states of tgeh south of Nigeria. The Nnewi South Regional Administrator of BIM, Chief Anthony Nwodo, said the Operation Python Dance in the east has ulterior motive of extermination of the Igbo nation by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. “It is because of the Biafra agitation that Operation Python Dance was sent to us. There is no ethnic group without crisis. They should withdraw the python now. It was not launched in Boko Haram controlled Areas or in states where herdsmen attack residents and farmers and the armed robbers/kidnappers infested Kaduna/Abuja highway.” “What happens in the north is worse than IPOB activities here in the south, yet they did not think it appropriate to send their coward soldiers who fled to Cameroun and other neighbouring nations when they were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.” “Let them come to us on intelligence advice on how to subdue criminals instead of pretending to be crime fighters when they are cowards,” Nwodo fumed. In his contribution, the Anambra Central zonal leader, Emmnuel Omenka, said, “we are not violent and we are not afraid of attack or arrest and that was why we did not attack IPOB members when they attacked us in Onitsha during the celebration of 18 years of MASSOB existence”