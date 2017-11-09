The Sun News
Take Algeria match very serious, Onigbinde tells Super Eagles

— 9th November 2017

Akinade Onigbinde, the coach of FRSC Football Club of Abuja, on Thursday called on the Super Eagles to see Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria as an all-important match.

Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that this would help them get a good result which would then elevate the team in the FIFA ranking.

He said the match was capable of either improving or negatively affecting the country’s position in the global football ranking.

“The match should be taken very serious in order not to drop on the FIFA ranking.

“Also, the way we play against Algeria will impact positively or negatively on our friendly with Argentina,” Onigbinde warned.

The coach described the Nigeria/Algeria match as a determinant for Nigeria’s preparations for the World Cup, and urged the players to shun laxity and complacency.

“The Eagles must go all out to crush Algeria with all it has as a formidable team.

“I also believe that the match against Algeria is more important than the one against Argentina, because it is the warm-up against Argentina,’’ he said.

The coach said the team should not succumb to pride or over-confidence, adding that this could result in concession of defeat.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles will face Algeria in Constantine on Friday in their final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.(NAN)

