Taiye Currency holds ‘Apesin Day’ Sunday

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The annual appreciation day of the Fuji legend, Alhaji Taye Akande Adebisi, popularly knows as ‘Currency’ will, on Sunday, hold another edition of the day.

Speaking through his media director, Tope Eluyefa, Currency explained that the celebration is annual event to appreciate fans ,friends and family who has been consistently following his music.

Apesin as he is fondly called was a title given to the Fuji star by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, Alaafin of Oyo five years ago to appreciate Taye Currency’s effort and dexterity in Fuji music.

While speaking, Currency said, “Apart from appreciating the fans , it is also to recognise our sing-alike up and coming Fuji artiste, some of them are closer to us some never saw me but like to sing like me, we use the opportunity to give them recognise them and bring them into our family and above all we assist them one way or the other.

” This year event will spectacular with the introduction of awards and incentives by Alhaji Taye Currency, the Apesin of Fuji world wide for these artistes who believe in us because there are several fuji Musicians in Oyo State and Nigeria before they decides to follow my steps, I really appreciate. Tope said.

His media aide Tope Eluyefa also emphasised that the event would take place, on Sunday, November 19, at Top One Garden while the programme would start by 12 noon with a cap and a T-Shirt as pass.

“It is incontestable that Taye Currency has become an household name in Fuji industry and this is the time to give back to the society, we are investing in people and empowered the young ones for future”. Tope said.

However the Alhaji Taye Akande Adebisi also express its profound gratitude to everyone on the acceptance of his hot selling album Favour and Achievement which still sell fast in the market while he wishes his numerous fans a successful year ending, merry Xmas and a prosperous new year in advance.