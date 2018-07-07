Taipei, spread out like broken China— 7th July 2018
Why Ekiti needs airport – Afe Babalola— 7th July 2018
Hails The Sun management Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Founder and President of the high flying Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, (SAN), has, for the umpteenth time, urged the Federal Government to revisit the Ekiti airport project, insisting that the delay in delivering the facility has been hampering the economic potential of…
-
APC crisis: Govs, ministers plotting more surprises for Buhari – Galadima— 7th July 2018
Iheanacho Nwosu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Two days after some aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) launched the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), its chairman, Buba Galadima, has declared that the mother of all shocks is underway for the ruling party. This is as he accused some people around President Muhammadu Buhari of…
-
Namibian president, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell— 7th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Namiban President, Hage Geingob, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) and other notable Nigerians, were among prominent personalities at the funeral service of the pioneer Chairman, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Professor Adebayo Adedeji, farewell on Friday. At the service held…
-
Ohanaeze will resist ranching in Igboland – Nwodo— 7th July 2018
It’s an explosive ethnic bomb President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in this interview speaks on various issues affecting the nation; 2019 general elections, restructuring, killings by herdsmen, federal government’s proposed ranching project, alleged padding of 2018 budget and IPOB among others. While expressing fears about next year’s general elections, Nwodo alleged that the ranching project…
-
Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi's election— 7th July 2018
Ekweremadu, Ayogu, Igwesi congratulate gov Willy Eya and Godwin Tsa The legal moves by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, Senator Ayogu Eze to remove the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from office failed yesterday at the Supreme Court. The apex court confirmed the validity of his…
-
I'm heartbroken – Alex Ekubo— 7th July 2018
Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, is heartbroken! Reason: For him, living in Nigeria has become like living in hell. According to the thespian, he yearns for lasting solutions to the numerous problems bedeviling the country at the moment. He recently lamented to Inside Nollywood: “I’m tired. I’m done pretending. I’m heartbroken. How do you tell a…
'Prisoners of War' Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Uncovered: Abuja's stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
-
EVIL GANG— 7th July 2018
Criminal lovers took nursing mother hostage, hired killer to strangle her Dumped her body in sewage pit, sold her baby for N350,000 Njosi Uwujare Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department in Delta State are currently unraveling the grisly crimes perpetrated in 2016 by a ‘criminal couple’ and their killer friend. The suspects––Chuks Ehiwogwu, 31,…
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
Macron's visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
That Ekiti may prosper— 7th July 2018
Aare Afe Babalola Prior to the Kiriji War of 1877-1893, the 16 independent Kingdoms in Ekiti hardly did anything together and so they were easy prey to the rampaging Alaafin during the intercine wars. But later, Ekiti became a Division for the purpose of administration with Headquarters in Akure dur- ing which time the Obas…
Taipei, spread out like broken China— 7th July 2018
Mike Awoyinfa “Mike, will you marry a Chinese woman?” my legendary friend and partner in crime Pastor Dimgba Igwe asked me as we took an evening walk on a street sloping down our hotel, the imperial and imposing 5-star Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei—venue of this year’s IPI Congress, the meeting of journalists across…
-
Am tired of this country, jo, I'm checking out— 7th July 2018
Chika Abanobi So, you think this is 1984 when you people succeeded in convincing “Andrew,” played by the Nigerian actor, Enebeli Elebuwa (now late), who wanted to check out of this ‘gaddem’ (God damned?) country, to stay and salvage it together with you and he obeyed and stayed back? This is 2018, not 1984, mind…
-
Re: 'Why I killed my girlfriend'— 7th July 2018
A few weeks ago, the Sun newspaper published the story of a youth, who confessed why he killed his girlfriend. The lady had met him with another woman and confronted him. He maintained that he did not sleep with the woman, but his girlfriend refused to believe him. Nothing he said or did could convince…
-
I sang off-key at Police protest— 7th July 2018
Did you see me at the Mobile Police protest in Borno? I was the bigheaded guy shaking Boda Idris’ table. Okay, if you didn’t see me, then you must be an “unbeliever”. It’s clear you don’t believe in Baba, the prayer warrior, who can pray insecurity away like magic! You may not also believe that…
-
Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches— 6th July 2018
FG goofed The Federal Government has erred by imposing the establishment of cattle ranches in 10 states. The decision, to me, is inimical and undemocratic. It is an economic waste. Those states should reject the imposition, just as Ebonyi State did. Let them establish it in the northern states to avert imminent danger and another…
-
Looting sanctuary of the world— 6th July 2018
Lately, Switzerland took its normally disgraceful international reputation to an irritating level with its self-gloating claim to have completed total refund of whatever the late Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, might have laundered in Switzerland. It is shameful that a nation (Switzerland that is), which ordinarily should be sanctioned within financial services throughout the…
-
Our youth and vulnerable demographics— 6th July 2018
Every week, I address the youth of our country on this page because they are the leaders of tomorrow, our great hope for the future. I am constrained to inspire young people to prepare to take over and give us the great nation we deserve because our leaders have failed. You know a great nation…
-
Organic restructuring of Nigeria— 6th July 2018
The unity, social cohesion and structural stability of the Nigerian federation are conditions precedent for its economic growth and development. There has to be a Nigerian nation before any form of progress can be achieved. Currently, Nigeria is a country of a collection of micro ethno-geographic nationalities whose localised interests are placed above that of…
-
Nigeria in search of history— 5th July 2018
Newton Jibunoh Sometime last week, as I pondered on the next topic for my column, I was reminded by a member of my desert expedition team that drove with me from Nigeria to London in 2008, Ebun Olatoye, that next month would be the 10th anniversary of that journey and also the 15th anniversary of…
-
Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind— 5th July 2018
Femi Adeoti They have uncanny and uncommon courage. They are extremely strong-willed and have eagle eyes for even the smallest details. They have high appetite for equally high quality. Nothing, in fact, no one can intimidate them. These traits they have demonstrated separately many times over in the past. Trust them, they are not tired…
