TAG Heuer tags Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong ‘Friend of the Brand’

— 1st April 2018

Global watchmaker announced on Saturday that it has chosen Nigerian international footballer William Troost-Ekong as a ‘Friend of the Brand’.

Troost-Ekong is a pivotal presence in Nigeria’s national team Super Eagles, playing as a defender and plying his trade in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

Having both Dutch and Nigerian nationalities, Troost-Ekong joined the Super Eagles in 2015, going on to represent the country at the Olympics in 2016 and gaining a bronze medal as well as playing every single game in Nigeria’s journey and eventual qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

Troost-Ekong’s head-turning performances in the center of defense saw him selected in Norway’s topflight team of the year with a Norwegian Players’ Union NISO award late 2016.

He was also placed on a thirty-man shortlist as a nominee for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year Award.

William’s rise has been spectacular, endearing him to millions of fans and there is no doubt than in no time his name will be mentioned in the same breath as some of Nigeria’s footballing greats.

“Facing some of the best forwards in Africa, whilst having to perform and deliver for such a football-loving nation like Nigeria is a pressure that improves you as a player,” said Troost-Ekong, who doesn’t crack under pressure.

Besides his sporting activities, Troist-Ekong is tenacious in the use the immense power of football for social change and to improve people’s lives as a Common Goal ambassador, a continuous role model responsibility for which he remains composed and unwavering.

As Tag Heuer continues to grow its presence in the African market by forming partnerships with individuals that display the qualities it looks for in its ambassadors, William Troost-Ekong is one of the continent’s fastest rising footballing stars it has added to its roster.

